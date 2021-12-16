Parts of the Midwest ravaged by tornadoes and high winds

At least five people have been killed after “really abnormal” powerful storms and record-breaking winds lashed across several US states. Winds as high as 120 km/h (about 75mph) caused hurricane-like storms in Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, Kansas, Michigan and Wisconsin resulting in power outages and destruction to livestock and property in these states.“To have this number of damaging wind storms at one time would be unusual any time of year,” said Brian Barjenbruch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.“But to have this happen in December is really abnormal.”As of 6:54 PM CST, there have been 249...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 9 HOURS AGO