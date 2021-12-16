ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Congo declares end of Ebola outbreak that killed six people

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AA1Aj_0dONlqes00
Healthcare workers adjust gear during a funeral of a person who is suspected of dying of Ebola in Beni, North Kivu Province of Democratic Republic of Congo, December 9, 2018. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Authorities in Democratic Republic of Congo on Thursday declared the end of an Ebola outbreak that emerged in early October in North Kivu province and infected 11 people, killing six of them.

Congo declared its 13th outbreak of the disease on Oct. 8 in Beni in the east of the country, prompting fears of a repeat of a 2018-2020 epidemic that killed nearly 2,300 people in the same region, the second-highest toll recorded in the disease's history.

"My warm congratulations to health workers in the health zone of Beni who have suspended their strike movement to cope with this epidemic," Health Minister Jean-Jacques Mbungani told an online news briefing.

The virus, which causes severe vomiting and diarrhoea and is spread through contact with body fluids, was first discovered near the Ebola River in 1976.

Health authorities vaccinated more than 1,800 people using Merck's (MRK.N) recently licensed ERVEBO vaccine, the World Health Organization said in a statement.

"During this outbreak, the Democratic Republic of Congo was able to limit widespread infections and save lives. Crucial lessons are being learned and applied with every outbreak experience," said Matshidiso Moeti, WHO's Africa director.

"Stronger disease surveillance, community engagement, targeted vaccination and prompt response are making for more effective Ebola containment in the region," Moeti said.

The WHO said its personnel were accompanied by a sexual health expert to help prevent inappropriate and abusive behaviour, following a damning report in September on a sexual assault scandal that has engulfed it and other aid agencies.

More than 80 aid workers, a quarter of whom were employed by the WHO, were involved in sexual abuse and exploitation during the 2018-2020 Ebola outbreak. read more

Reporting by Erikas Mwisi Kambale and Fiston Mahamba; Writing by Hereward Holland Editing by Bate Felix and Frances Kerry

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
atlantanews.net

First cases of worst-ever Covid-19 variant reported in Europe

The first case of the Covid-19 ?Nu? variant has been detected in Belgium, according to local media reports corroborated by a leading doctor, who said the health authorities have handled two 'suspicious? samples. "We are currently analyzing two suspicious samples," Marc Van Ranst, a leading virologist whose laboratory works closely...
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Ebola outbreak update: More than 30 days since last positive case

In a follow-up on the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), which was declared on October 8, two months after the outbreak was declared by the Ministry of Health, the epidemiological situation on the Ebola virus disease is currently under control, according to Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF).
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Explainer: Who are Islamic State's affiliates in Congo and Uganda?

KINSHASA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Uganda and Democratic Republic of Congo have announced joint operations against an Islamic State-linked militia based in eastern Congo, which is blamed for a string of recent bombings in Kampala and killing hundreds of Congolese civilians. Following joint air and artillery strikes on Tuesday, Congo...
AFRICA
Midland Reporter-Telegram

The race to defuse Congo's carbon bomb

BOLOMBA TERRITORY, Democratic Republic of Congo - The parishioner approached the pastor after morning prayer to tell him she'd had a dream the night before - a premonition, really - that a White man would walk into their remote village soon and change their lives forever. The arrival of professor...
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matshidiso Moeti
US News and World Report

Suspected Islamists Kill 16 People in Eastern Congo

BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) - Suspected Islamist militants killed 16 people this week in two rural towns in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a local official, a civil society leader and a resident said on Friday. They said the attackers belonged to the Allied Democratic Forces(ADF), a militia...
PUBLIC SAFETY
omahanews.net

Attacks Kill Dozens of Displaced People in Eastern DR Congo

GENEVA - The U.N. refugee agency has expressed outrage at the sharp rise in deadly attacks by armed groups in the Democratic Republic of Congo's Ituri and South Kivu provinces. Dozens of people have been killed and scores wounded in the last month in a series of raids on sites...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Congo River#Ebola River#Merck#Ervebo#Who
US News and World Report

Rwanda and Kenya Confirm Cases of Omicron Coronavirus Variant

KIGALI (Reuters) -Rwanda and Kenya have confirmed their first cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, authorities in both countries said, as the heavily mutated strain continues to spread on the continent where it was first detected. On Tuesday Rwanda's health ministry said the small central African country had...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Reuters

UK to remove all countries from COVID travel red list on Wednesday

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The British government will remove all 11 countries from its COVID-19 travel red list from Wednesday because there is now community transmission of Omicron in Britain, Health Secretary Sajid Javid told parliament. The new Omicron variant was first detected in southern Africa and Hong Kong....
TRAVEL
NPR

Omicron spreads faster than any other variant, WHO says. It's now in 77 countries

If you're worried about the new omicron coronavirus variant, you're far from alone: The World Health Organization is warning that omicron is spreading like no other strain of COVID-19 has before. "Omicron is spreading at a rate we have not seen with any previous variant," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus...
WORLD
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

Germany warned to lock down NOW as Holland braces for ‘Code Black’ hospital chaos & new covid strain emerges in Belgium

GERMANY is being urged to go into lockdown NOW amid spiralling Covid cases as a horrifying fourth wave of the deadly bug strikes Europe. As hospitals become overwhelmed in Holland, the country is bracing for a "Code Black" scenario meaning medics may be forced to choose who lives and dies, while the new super strain has emerged in Belgium.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

248K+
Followers
255K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy