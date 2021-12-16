ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lithuania to ask European leaders for support in face of Chinese pressure

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

VILNIUS, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Lithuania's president will ask European leaders for help in a dispute with China over diplomatic relations with Taiwan, the presidential advisor said on Thursday.

European Union and Lithuanian flags flutter at border crossing point in Medininkai, Lithuania September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

"We think this will lead to a discussion how the EU and particularly European Commission could help Lithuania in this matter", Asta Skaisgiryte told the Lithuanian public broadcaster.

"We want that the conflict to be clear to our European partners, and that the economic actions would be as wide as possible," she said.

Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius, Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

Reuters

