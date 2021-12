Ultra, a specialist in providing application-engineered bespoke solutions for Electronic Warfare applications, has developed the RSS8000 Radar Threat Simulator that offers the latest integrated technologies for generating complex and accurate radar signals. Ultra believes the best way to protect platforms, people, assets and nations from Electronic Warfare (EW) is by Training operators in realistic EW equipment/scenarios and Improving/validating the performance of blue force systems against advanced enemy electronic threats. Effective electronic warfare training is becoming increasingly critical amid the demands of today’s operations. Equipping operators with the skills and understanding they need to successfully identify threats and take the appropriate evasive action, whatever the threat or scenario, is crucial to ensuring the success of missions whilst ensuring platform survivability and protecting people, nations and assets.

