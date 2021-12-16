ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Chatham Urges Masking, Other Measures as COVID Winter Surge Looms

capecoddaily.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHATHAM – Chatham officials are getting ready for potential holiday COVID surges as...

capecoddaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
mocoshow.com

UMD Cancels Winter Activities; Requires KN95 Masks for In-Person Finals, and Additional Changes Due to Covid-19 Surge

The University of Maryland has announced that it will be taking due to a sharp increase in the number of positive Covid-19 cases on campus (110 total since Monday). These actions include the cancellation of all winter commencement activities/ceremonies, the cancellation of any indoor activities where masking cannot be strictly enforced, all campus dining halls transitioning to “grab and go”, RecWell activities closed until January 3, the requirement for students who live on campus to go home after their final on-campus exam, and the requirement for all students/faculty to wear KN95 masks for all in-person finals.
COLLEGES
wamc.org

Hochul warns of COVID-19 winter surge

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is warning that the state could face rapidly rising rates of COVID-19 in the coming weeks, based on early data and trends in Europe, where waves of the disease have often preceded surges in the U.S. But she says she has no plans to try to enforce a statewide mask mandate that began Monday, and is leaving it up to local governments, businesses and individuals to comply.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Journal Record

Experts warn holiday COVID surge may loom

Enjoy the holidays with loved ones – but make no mistake, this pandemic is not yet over, a panel of healthcare providers said Tuesday. “This is not over – we’re in this together and we’re going to have to get through this together,” said Patti Davis, president of Oklahoma Hospital Association, during Tuesday’s virtual press briefing hosted by the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Masking#Chatham#The Chatham Select Board
cbslocal.com

Concerns Over COVID-19 Winter Surge

Officials are concerned as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise, indicating that the predicted winter surge of positive cases has arrived. They once again doubled down on their urge for the public to get their vaccinations.
ENVIRONMENT
longislandadvance.net

Governor Hochul announces new mask mandate to help curb 'winter surge'

In a press release, Governor Kathy Hochul announced masks will be required to be worn in all indoor public places unless businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement. This determination is based on the State's weekly seven-day case rate as well as increasing hospitalizations, the press release said. The new business and venue requirements extend to both patrons and staff. This measure is effective Dec. 13, 2021 until Jan. 15, 2022, after which the State will re-evaluate based on current conditions. The new measure brings added layers of mitigation during the holidays when more time is spent indoors shopping, gathering, and visiting holiday-themed destinations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Hot 99.1

Governor Hochul Brings Back NY Mask Mandate Amid COVID Surge

In an effort to help curb the winter COVID surge and keep business open, New York is putting a new mask and proof of vaccination mandate into place. In a plan announced by Governor Hochul earlier today, the new mandate would require "...masks will be required to be worn in all indoor public places unless businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement." The new mandate will start this Monday, December 13th, and will run through Saturday, January 15th. At the end of the mandate period, the state will assess the need to end or extend the measure based on the COVID climate at that time.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX 61

Connecticut communities reinstating mask mandates amid COVID case surge

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — An uptick in COVID-19 cases has prompted towns and cities around the state to take steps to help stop the spread. "Unfortunately, like the rest of the state, just in the last couple of weeks, we've seen a substantial increase in cases to where we're back in high community transmission," said Laurence Burnsed, health director for the town of East Hartford.
CONNECTICUT STATE
capecod.com

Chatham Braced for Potential Holiday COVID Surge

CHATHAM – With COVID-19 case numbers climbing region-wide and the appearance of the Omicron variant within Massachusetts, local municipalities including Chatham are gearing up ahead of a potential winter surge. The latest figures from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health places Barnstable County’s positivity rate at about 7 percent,...
CHATHAM, MA
WKYC

COVID-19 infection, hospitalization rates worsen as winter looms

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Editor’s note: This story was originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal. The coronavirus continued a five-week surge in Ohio on Thursday, with state data showing worsening infection and hospitalization rates. While time lag and a Thanksgiving holiday cloud the latest data, an average of about 5,000...
COLUMBUS, OH
phillyvoice.com

Philly residents urged to stay home for Christmas due to COVID-19 surge

The Philadelphia health department is strongly cautioning residents against attending Christmas gatherings this year as the city enters another apparent winter surge of COVID-19 cases. Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole stressed Wednesday that holiday events, especially those held indoors and without masks, are a big driver in the spread of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
scitechdaily.com

CDC Failure: Internal Investigation Finds Design Errors and Contamination in First Batch of COVID-19 Tests

False positive reactivity in earliest RT-PCR tests due to contamination and design errors. The earliest batch of COVID-19 tests distributed by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) exhibited false positive reactivity of negative controls due to flaws in assay design and contamination in one of the assay components, according to a CDC internal investigation published this week in the open-access journal PLOS ONE.
SCIENCE
capecoddaily.com

Yarmouth Board of Health Reinforces Mask Advisory

YARMOUTH – The Yarmouth Board of Health is reinforcing a mask advisory in what they believe is a way to slow the spread of COVID-19. The updated policy comes as a result of an increase in virus case numbers as variants such as the omicron continue to spread. Masks and face coverings are advised […] The post… .
PUBLIC HEALTH
capecoddaily.com

Yarmouth to Host Summit on Housing Production Plan

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth residents are invited to take part in a public forum related to housing on January 11. The town’s Community Housing Committee and select board will be accepting feedback on how to generate the Housing Production Plan in Yarmouth, which looks to address issues related to housing inventory and… .
YARMOUTH, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy