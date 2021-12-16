Chatham Urges Masking, Other Measures as COVID Winter Surge Looms

In an effort to help curb the winter COVID surge and keep business open, New York is putting a new mask and proof of vaccination mandate into place. In a plan announced by Governor Hochul earlier today, the new mandate would require "...masks will be required to be worn in all indoor public places unless businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement." The new mandate will start this Monday, December 13th, and will run through Saturday, January 15th. At the end of the mandate period, the state will assess the need to end or extend the measure based on the COVID climate at that time.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO