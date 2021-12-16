Chatham Urges Masking, Other Measures as COVID Winter Surge Looms

In a press release, Governor Kathy Hochul announced masks will be required to be worn in all indoor public places unless businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement. This determination is based on the State's weekly seven-day case rate as well as increasing hospitalizations, the press release said. The new business and venue requirements extend to both patrons and staff. This measure is effective Dec. 13, 2021 until Jan. 15, 2022, after which the State will re-evaluate based on current conditions. The new measure brings added layers of mitigation during the holidays when more time is spent indoors shopping, gathering, and visiting holiday-themed destinations.
