Cape Symphony Prepares For New Years Celebration

Gulf Coast Symphony presents a variety of musical events in December at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall and its own Music and Arts Community Center. The Nutcracker with the Gulf Coast Symphony will be presented Dec. 4 at 3 and 8 p.m. at Mann Hall. This holiday season, join us as the lights dim, the music soars, snowflakes swirl, flowers dance, and a little girl dreams about a whole new world. The Gulfshore Ballet and the Gulf Coast Symphony present the timeless Tchaikovsky classic in a glorious production.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO