Have you thought about how much fun a town meeting can be?. But learning about the important decisions that affect our everyday lives can be information worth knowing. Nearly every town in Massachusetts has a town meeting form of government. "Town meeting," as it is called, is a form of government where the registered voters of the community can assemble and legislate local policies. It is an event and an entity, according to the Secretary of the Commonwealth website. Town meetings decide three major items that allow a town to operate: town meetings set salaries for elected officials; town meetings vote on where to distribute money to run a town; and town meetings vote on the town’s local statutes, or bylaws, according to the website.

BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA ・ 10 DAYS AGO