And Now Even Lefties Are More Worried About The Economy Than Covid

With the Biden administration doing everything they can to keep the pandemic going for a 3rd year, a new Democrat pollster may change that game plan.

A new poll from Monmouth University, and hard core favorite of the left Patrick Murray, found that Democrat voters are twice as concerned with their checkbooks, than they are with Covid.

"It's not surprising at all" said Republican Wesley Hunt, "At the end of the day, people have to go to the grocery store and they have to go put gas in their vehicles, and the prices have skyrocketed because of Biden's bad policy, and this administration's failure to recognize that freedom is in the hands of the people, not in the hands of the government."

A different poll conducted by the Wall Street Journal shows that Latino voters are flocking to the Republican party, a trend that started here in Texas.

"Three years of this will leave this country in peril, and to the point that we will never be able to return from it" Hunt told KTRH. "That's why the fight for us right now is in 2022, and then hopefully we can take back both the House and the Senate, and start to rein in the damage that has already been done in just one short year."

Conservatives need to have a sense of urgency because Hunt says the Democrats definitely do. "They're behaving like caged animals because they realize that they're going to be in trouble here in 2022, and they're trying to get as much done to their climate change, CRT, BLM agenda in the next year, so we can't undo it when we take back the House."

When asked if we can make it to 2022? Hunt, who is running for Congress said "Of course we can, you know why? Because this is America. We always do, we always find a way. I never really worry about this country as long as we have brave men and women that are willing to die for our constitution, and for our rights. When that goes away, then you will see me worried. But I don't see that happening anytime soon. We're going to be just fine."