Chatham Bars Inn Makes Condé Nast Traveler’s Gold List

Gifting is a tricky business. No matter who you're shopping for, there's always a chance you'll buy something they already own, don't like, or that will end up at the back of a storage closet. Sometimes, though, you stick the landing, and give something your mom, friend, partner, or otherwise will treasure for years to come—whether that's something tangible, or a can't-put-a-price-on-it experience gift. We asked Condé Nast Traveler editors from around the globe to reminiscence on the most memorable presents they've ever received. Hopefully, these gift ideas will serve as inspiration for your future giving needs…or help you craft a wish list of your own (after all, it's an easy way to save everyone else the stress of guessing).

LIFESTYLE ・ 8 DAYS AGO