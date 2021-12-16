ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Chatham Bars Inn Makes Condé Nast Traveler’s Gold List

capecoddaily.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHATHAM – Travel publication Condé Nast Traveler has chosen Chatham Bars Inn...

capecoddaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston

This Mass. hotel is one of the best on the planet, according to Conde Nast Traveler

It's where "family and luxury happily coexist." A Cape Cod getaway with sweeping views of the sea is one of the best hotels in the world, according to Conde Nast Traveler. The travel publication released its 2022 Go List on Thursday, a list of the best hotels and resorts in the world, and named Cape Cod’s Chatham Bars Inn in Chatham. The hotel, which first opened in 1914, is where “family and luxury happily coexist,” wrote the publication.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cond Nast Traveler#Hotels#Resorts#Chatham#Gold List
travelworldnews.com

Panama’s Bocas del Toro Named 22 Best Places to Go in 2022 by Conde Nast Traveler

Bocas del Toro is a must-visit, with sprawling beaches that never feel too crowded and turquoise waters home to 95 percent of the coral species found in the Caribbean Sea. Memorable wildlife encounters include nighttime snorkeling in bioluminescent waters and exploring the subterranean lakes of Nivida Bat Cave with the help of headlamps and a knowledgeable guide from Hello Travel Panama. It was named one of the 22 Best Places to Go in 2022 by Conde Nast Traveler.
TRAVEL
BoardingArea

Hampton Inn Orlando Making COVID Rules Up As It Goes

My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
TRAVEL
theculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels to Book in Londrina, Brazil

If the name Londrina sounds familiar, that’s because the second city of Paraná state was christened Little London by British immigrants who settled here in the 1930s. They were followed by a steady influx of Japanese, Italians and Germans, who all left their mark, in faux-Bavarian houses, Italianate churches and parks dotted with torii gates straight out of Tokyo. The city is green with parks and has one of the largest student populations in the country. Not sure where to stay? Rest assured, we know the best hotels in Londrina – bookable on Culture Trip.
WORLD
Benzinga

5 Expensive Caribbean-Style Resorts To Stay At During The Winter Season

For a good portion of the U.S. — the world, in fact — it is about to get cold, really cold, and many a thought turns to sunny, warmer climates. Clear blue waters, white sands and tropical anything are beckoning. And for those who want the best of everything, below are five suggestions — in no particular order — to ponder and potentially book.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Travel
cntraveler.com

27 Condé Nast Traveler Editors Share the Best Travel Gift They've Ever Received

Gifting is a tricky business. No matter who you're shopping for, there's always a chance you'll buy something they already own, don't like, or that will end up at the back of a storage closet. Sometimes, though, you stick the landing, and give something your mom, friend, partner, or otherwise will treasure for years to come—whether that's something tangible, or a can't-put-a-price-on-it experience gift. We asked Condé Nast Traveler editors from around the globe to reminiscence on the most memorable presents they've ever received. Hopefully, these gift ideas will serve as inspiration for your future giving needs…or help you craft a wish list of your own (after all, it's an easy way to save everyone else the stress of guessing).
LIFESTYLE
wnky.com

Bowling Green named top holiday destination; Condé Nast Traveler

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Condé Nast Traveler just released it’s top destinations for Christmas cheer in the nation. Alongside Bowling Green on the distinguished list are Asheville, North Carolina, New York City, Branson, Missouri and North Pole, Alaska, just to name a few. The magazine highlights several...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
ftnnews.com

9 New Preferred Hotels & Resorts Opening in 2022

Preferred Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest independent hotel brand, announces nine new launches for 2022 that it will welcome into its global portfolio of unique hotels, resorts, and residences. From a contemporary ski resort on the slopes of Utah to a national landmark turned luxury design hotel in...
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

Audemars Piguet and Whitepod Hotel Teamed up to Create a Luxury Suite ‘Pod’ in the Swiss Alps

Given Audemars Piguet’s fastidious eye for design, it’s likely to create a very impressive hotel suite. So concluded Whitepod, an idyllic eco-resort in the Swiss Alps, which recently enlisted the Swiss watchmaker to help develop a new nature-focused oasis for its guests. Established in 2004, Whitepod is comprised of 18 private pods that are perched on the Dents-du-Midi mountain range, at an altitude of nearly 4,600 feet. The resort, which is at the intersection of luxury and sustainability, was inspired to incorporate the creative prowess and meticulous craftsmanship that fellow Swiss brand AP has exemplified since 1875 into its new Timeless...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Pictured: The amazing floating five-star hotel in Dubai with motorised luxury villas attached by pontoons that can chug off to new locations (and each has its own private infinity pool)

Here’s a hotel that might float your boat – one that will actually float. New renderings showcase the Kempinski Floating Palace, a novel five-star resort 'positioned as one of its kind' with superyacht berths that will be anchored next to Dubai's Jumeirah Beach when it opens in 2023.
TRAVEL
cruisefever.net

Cruise Line Offering Balcony Cabins on Cruises Starting at $129 Per Person

If you’re looking for a good deal on your next cruise vacation, a cruise line has balcony cabins on cruises from Florida starting at less than $130 per person for the cruise. MSC Cruises currently has three cruise ships sailing from Florida to the Bahamas and Caribbean including the brand...
TRAVEL
PennLive.com

Pa. hotels named to the 2021 Top 25 Historic Hotels of America Most Magnificent Gingerbread Displays list

Historic Hotels of America has announced its 2021 Top 25 Most Magnificent Gingerbread Displays list and four Pa. hotels are included. “Historic Hotels of America offer travelers many memorable ways to experience holiday traditions, many dating back decades if not centuries. 25 of these legendary hotels, resorts, and inns have created magnificent gingerbread displays to delight and inspire guests,” Historica Hotels of America said in a news release.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
SFGate

12 overwater bungalows closer to the U.S. than Bora Bora

So, you’re eager for one of those vacations where you can get away from it all. An overwater bungalow sounds just about perfect, right? Unfortunately, a flight to Bora Bora, Tahiti, Maldives, Vanuatu or some other far-flung locale may not be exactly plausible at the moment. Fear not, here are...
TRAVEL
Travel + Leisure

This Iconic Estate in Scotland's Countryside Is Opening a City Townhouse Hotel — Here's a Sneak Peek Inside

Travelers to Scotland will soon get the best of both worlds with the opening of a new hotel bringing countryside flair to the bustling city of Edinburgh. For the first time in its 96-year history, Gleneagles — a country estate known for its luxurious offerings and four golf courses — is expanding its brand outside of Perthshire, Scotland and into the big city. Set to open in spring 2022, the new Gleneagles Townhouse will be in Edinburgh's St. Andrew Square and bring new life to a historic building no longer in use.
LIFESTYLE
New York Post

Mandarin Oriental debuts a glimmering luxury hotel in Istanbul

There’s a new queen of the Bosphorus. Along the stretch of road lining the Strait of Istanbul — between the 15 July Martyrs Bridge and Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge — lies the ultra-luxe Mandarin Oriental Bosphorus, which just opened in August. Adjacent to Kuruçeşme and Bebek parks,...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Best boutique hotels in Bath

Bath, loved for its fine Georgian architecture, Jane Austen and frisky Romans, has a damn fine collection of boutique hotels. Bath’s art and design scene is heaving with talent, and this is merrily reflected in its hefty crop of unique and rather special hotels. You’ll find Michelin-starred dining, artists in residence and cleverly converted historic properties, many of which are within a couple of minutes’ walk of the city’s main visitor attractions. We’ve got you covered if you prefer to be a little further away from the heart of the action too. The best hotels in Bath are:Best for food:...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy