Please be advised that drainage improvements on Woodridge Road are anticipated to begin Monday December 27, 2021, per the attached map. Delivery of materials and other preliminary activities may occur prior to that time. Access to area homes will be maintained but may be delayed while the work is ongoing. Full access will be restored at the end of each day. Woodall Construction is the General Contractor responsible for the project:

SANDWICH, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO