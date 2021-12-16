Evictions Rise After Ban Ends

Nearly four months after the Supreme Court rejected the Biden administration’s moratorium aimed at protecting renters nationwide, evictions are once again steadily on the rise, housing advocates say. According to data from Eviction Lab at Princeton University, evictions have been rising in more than 30 major cities and six...
KPBS Race and Equity reporter Cristina Kim brings us two stories on evictions in San Diego. The pandemic inspired a slate of local, state and national eviction bans, and other protections for homeowners and renters to keep people housed. But those protections are going away, leaving renters especially vulnerable to eviction as the San Diego rental market heats up.
Soon after losing his trucking job amid the pandemic, Freddie Davis got another blow: His landlord in Miami was almost doubling the rent on his Miami apartment. Davis girded for what he feared would come next. In September he was evicted — just over a month after a federal eviction moratorium ended. He’s now languishing […]
PHOENIX - The city's last eviction moratorium of the pandemic had expired and the rent forgiveness program was running out of money, so Lennie McCloskey changed into his bulletproof vest and headed out to work. He climbed into his truck and counted through his daily stack of eviction orders. "Fifteen, sixteen - jeez Louise," he said as he stacked them on the passenger seat. He strapped an extra magazine of ammunition to his belt and picked up his radio to call dispatch.
The City of Norfolk, Virginia Poverty Law Center and Legal Aid Society of Eastern Virginia want to get you the help you need!. Apply for rent, utility and relief assistance, have your legal questions answered and learn more about how Virginia’s housing laws affect you. Attendees should bring photo ID,...
Every Friday morning, Kanedra Banks spreads a spectrum of pamphlets across a small granite counter on the sixth floor of the Sangamon County Courthouse in Springfield. For the three hours she’s there, Banks answers questions for people walking by. Most are coming to or from evictions court, in room 6C.
The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
Christmas is bringing a tide of good news for residents of seven states. The residents of these states California, Connecticut, New Mexico, Vermont, Tennesse, New Hampshire, and Florida will be receiving welcome stimulus checks of up to $1000 before the Christmas vacations. These funds are to be given to people...
As rents continue to climb in many places around the country, with no signs of slowing down, renters are wondering if they have leverage to negotiate with landlords when it comes time to renew their lease. It turns out that there are a few ways to try and knock down...
Applications for rent assistance from the Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program will remain open until Friday, Dec.31 at 5 p.m. Residents that have received the third round of ERA funding will not qualify. Submitted applications prior to the the deadline will be reviewed and processed. Any applications submitted after the deadline will not be considered. However, details for the next round of funding will be revealed in early 2022.
Employers across the nation are telling their employees if they refuse the COVID-19 vaccine they would face termination. The daily average remains around 80,000 for the United States and the Omicron variant is emerging. As this happens, some states are offering unemployment to their residents who refuse the vaccine. Over...
For some, the fight for a fourth stimulus check continues. While a fourth check is unlikely, it is still needed by many. Voters can let their representatives know how they feel about more stimulus funds. A fourth stimulus check is doubtful. Ed Mills, an analyst with investment bank and financial...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As the U.S. prepares to enter its third year in the clutch of a relentless virus that has already taken the lives of 800,000 people, a group of Republican governors is sending a clear message to COVID anti-vaxxers in their states: We’ll pay you to remain unvaccinated.
A number of hospitals are walking away from vaccine requirements for their staffs in the wake of court rulings that have blocked the White House’s vaccine rule for many health-care centers. These hospital groups include Christian medical center AdventHealth, the Cleveland Clinic, Tenet Healthcare and Nashville-based HCA Healthcare, which...
HARRISBURG, PA. (Erie News Now) – Help is still available for tenants and landlords in Pennsylvania through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). Lawmakers say hundreds of thousands of dollars are available for Pennsylvania renters and landlords who have been negatively impacted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. There’s...
As the heavily mutated Omicron variant starts to spread across the U.S., more Donald Trump voters now say they oppose officials “encouraging” Americans to get vaccinated than say they support such encouragement, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll. That’s a sharp reversal from earlier this fall, when...
Once upon a time, states debated whether to pay people to get vaccinated. Now, some red states are paying people not to get vaccinated, by cutting checks to workers who quit or are fired because they refuse covid-19 shots. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. All...
The country is on high alert as the Omicron variant begins its rapid spread throughout the U.S.—all while the Delta surge continues to run rampant. With COVID far from contained, health officials are doing everything in their power to try to prevent outbreaks. For some, that's meant a return to mask mandates, and for others, stricter laws concerning what activities require proof of vaccination. As cities prepare for a spike in COVID cases, some are introducing new restrictions on unvaccinated residents.
