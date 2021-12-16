ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Evictions Rise After Ban Ends

capecoddaily.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (AP) – Housing advocates say evictions are increasing around the country, several...

capecoddaily.com

FOXBusiness

Evictions slowly rising ahead of Christmas following end of federal ban

Nearly four months after the Supreme Court rejected the Biden administration’s moratorium aimed at protecting renters nationwide, evictions are once again steadily on the rise, housing advocates say. According to data from Eviction Lab at Princeton University, evictions have been rising in more than 30 major cities and six...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KPBS

Evictions in a pandemic

KPBS Race and Equity reporter Cristina Kim brings us two stories on evictions in San Diego. The pandemic inspired a slate of local, state and national eviction bans, and other protections for homeowners and renters to keep people housed. But those protections are going away, leaving renters especially vulnerable to eviction as the San Diego rental market heats up.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KTLA

Evictions are increasing around U.S. after end of moratorium, advocates say

Soon after losing his trucking job amid the pandemic, Freddie Davis got another blow: His landlord in Miami was almost doubling the rent on his Miami apartment. Davis girded for what he feared would come next. In September he was evicted — just over a month after a federal eviction moratorium ended. He’s now languishing […]
HOMELESS
Houston Chronicle

End of moratoriums means the return of the 10-minute eviction

PHOENIX - The city's last eviction moratorium of the pandemic had expired and the rent forgiveness program was running out of money, so Lennie McCloskey changed into his bulletproof vest and headed out to work. He climbed into his truck and counted through his daily stack of eviction orders. "Fifteen, sixteen - jeez Louise," he said as he stacked them on the passenger seat. He strapped an extra magazine of ammunition to his belt and picked up his radio to call dispatch.
POLITICS
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Eviction Prevention

The City of Norfolk, Virginia Poverty Law Center and Legal Aid Society of Eastern Virginia want to get you the help you need!. Apply for rent, utility and relief assistance, have your legal questions answered and learn more about how Virginia’s housing laws affect you. Attendees should bring photo ID,...
NORFOLK, VA
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Marietta Daily Journal

Landlords are raising rents. When they do, can you negotiate?

As rents continue to climb in many places around the country, with no signs of slowing down, renters are wondering if they have leverage to negotiate with landlords when it comes time to renew their lease. It turns out that there are a few ways to try and knock down...
HOUSE RENT
mymcmedia.org

Rent Relief Applications Due Dec. 31

Applications for rent assistance from the Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program will remain open until Friday, Dec.31 at 5 p.m. Residents that have received the third round of ERA funding will not qualify. Submitted applications prior to the the deadline will be reviewed and processed. Any applications submitted after the deadline will not be considered. However, details for the next round of funding will be revealed in early 2022.
HOUSE RENT
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: The Push for a Fourth Stimulus Check and Who Should Get It

For some, the fight for a fourth stimulus check continues. While a fourth check is unlikely, it is still needed by many. Voters can let their representatives know how they feel about more stimulus funds. A fourth stimulus check is doubtful. Ed Mills, an analyst with investment bank and financial...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Red states are paying employees to remain unvaccinated by tweaking unemployment laws

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As the U.S. prepares to enter its third year in the clutch of a relentless virus that has already taken the lives of 800,000 people, a group of Republican governors is sending a clear message to COVID anti-vaxxers in their states: We’ll pay you to remain unvaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wnynewsnow.com

Emergency Assistance Still Available For Renters, Landlords

HARRISBURG, PA. (Erie News Now) – Help is still available for tenants and landlords in Pennsylvania through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). Lawmakers say hundreds of thousands of dollars are available for Pennsylvania renters and landlords who have been negatively impacted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. There’s...
HOUSE RENT
Washington Post

Red states are now paying people not to get vaccinated

Once upon a time, states debated whether to pay people to get vaccinated. Now, some red states are paying people not to get vaccinated, by cutting checks to workers who quit or are fired because they refuse covid-19 shots. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. All...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting Jan. 3

The country is on high alert as the Omicron variant begins its rapid spread throughout the U.S.—all while the Delta surge continues to run rampant. With COVID far from contained, health officials are doing everything in their power to try to prevent outbreaks. For some, that's meant a return to mask mandates, and for others, stricter laws concerning what activities require proof of vaccination. As cities prepare for a spike in COVID cases, some are introducing new restrictions on unvaccinated residents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

