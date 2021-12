Apple has been customizing and designing its own chips for many years now with the A-series in iPhones and iPads, and the M-series in its latest MacBooks and iPad Pro devices. While the company may have been working very hard, it had to rely on third-party suppliers and other businesses to provide them with wireless chips such as Broadcom and Skyworks. According to a new report, Apple may be creating a new team that would develop Apple’s own wireless chipset to remove the reliance on third parties. We previously reported that Apple may be developing its own modems for the 2023 iPhones, and it seems like it may be happening.

