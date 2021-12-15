ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Jim Rossman: These handy gifts appeal to almost anyone

arcamax.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are a few gift ideas that don’t have a common theme, other than I think they’d make someone on your list happy. Most of these are tech-oriented except for a Lego set I couldn’t resist mentioning because it looks like something I’d want...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

Handy Products That Make Wrapping Gifts Easier

Your holiday shopping is complete, and now you’re faced with the slightly onerous task of cutting wrapping paper to size, sticking folded edges into place and then popping some bows atop all your freshly wrapped gifts. Gift wrapping can be a little time consuming, especially in the frenzied final...
SHOPPING
arcamax.com

Jim Rossman: These kitchen gifts can make you a better chef

Pretty much everyone cooks, at least at some level, and these items all make cooking meals easier. All of them are great gifts and will help the recipient become a better chef. You’ll notice that there are two thermometers in the guide. Knowing the accurate temperature of your food during...
LIFESTYLE
KTLA.com

Ten tech gifts sure to make anyone smile

I test tech gadgets for a living and come across many of them. Here are ten that I really like as gifts this holiday season. Follow Rich DeMuro on Instagram for more tech news, reviews and tips. Anker Powercore 313, $22. This is a portable battery pack so you’ll never...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Looking for a Gift You Hope They Never Need? The Amazon Best-Selling LifeStraw Is Almost 60% Off

You heard it here first, folks. Amazon’s best-selling LifeStraw is now on sale for almost 60% off! For those of you that aren’t familiar with the LifeStraw, this bad boy is a zero electricity, non-battery-powered filtrating straw that removes 99.999999% of waterborne parasites and bacteria straight from the source. Something this powerful will surely come in handy packed in your emergency prep kit during your next camping trip. And if we’re going to be real, it will totally make for one of the best stocking stuffers of the year. Buy: LifeStraw $12.99 (orig. $29.95) 57% OFF The LifeStraw is a hiking gear essential made...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
IndieWire

The 25 Best White Elephant Gifts to Buy Coworkers, Friends, and Anyone Else on Your List

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Not quite ready for your White Elephant gift exchange? Whether you’re planning an in-person or virtual gift swap this year, the pressure of finding the right present can feel overwhelming, even though White Elephant exchanges are supposed to be fun and lighthearted. If you don’t feel like going the gift card route this year, we gathered up a list of affordable, thoughtful, and unique...
RETAIL
Rolling Stone

30 Unique Amazon Gifts — from a $30 Karaoke Mic to a $500 Nugget Ice Maker

When you need a gift and you need one now, Amazon is the spot to get, well, almost anything online. That being said, if your eyes start to glaze over after scrolling through pages and pages of the same deals, we’ve got you covered. Don’t get us wrong, we love our smart home gadgets and air fryers as much as the next shopper. But if something’s trending on Amazon, chances are your gift recipient probably already has one. Don’t stress about picking out a duplicate gift for your friends and family members, especially if you’re going to actually watch them open...
SHOPPING
HuffingtonPost

54 Gifts That’ll Have Everyone Asking, 'Where Did You Find That?'

If you’re running out of time to think of an impactful gift, this list is here to save you. Stock and shipping times can vary depending on where you live, which product you purchase, and more. So order earlier than you think you need to and be sure to double-check the retailers’ websites for shipping information to ensure that your gift will arrive in time for when you need it.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Retail
Mic

The best last-minute gifts for anyone and everyone

The panic-inducing scenario happens to the best of us: The holidays are around the corner, and you haven’t bought gifts for anyone on your “nice” list — because, well, life. You need to do some serious shopping, stat, for your nearest and dearest and maybe even for people you don’t know that well. At the same time, you don’t want to resort to the generic coffee mug or scented candle.
SHOPPING
Food & Wine

This Kitchen Measurement Conversion Chart Is a Handy Gift for Bakers This Holiday Season, and It's 41% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. The joy of cooking is that you can find recipes from around the globe and make them in your kitchen. The pain of cooking is when you need to know how many milliliters are in a ½ cup (about 120, on the off chance you don't know).
RECIPES
Whiskey Riff

Dad Loses His Mind After Daughter Tells Him She Paid $150 For Premium Air In Her Tires

I gotta say, being a parent can be a rewarding, and brutally difficult, job sometimes. And when I say brutally difficult, a part of it is includes their kid buying absolutely ridiculous things for no apparent reason. I remember my friend’s older brother went online one time when he was eight-years-old, and had the bright idea to buy 1,000 orange golf tees using his dad’s credit card, simply because his favorite color was orange. I can’t remember what the exact […] The post Dad Loses His Mind After Daughter Tells Him She Paid $150 For Premium Air In Her Tires first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
WSET

Coca-Cola recall: Throw out these sodas and juices immediately

CINCINNATI (WKRC) — If you have a Coca-Cola, Minute Maid, or Sprite product in your fridge; you should take a look at two recent recalls by Coca-Cola. Food Safety Network reported that the products were recalled because they might contain metal objects. Coca-Cola recalled three Minute Maid products that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

Amazon gift card promotion 2021: How to get $42 free right now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many incredible deals available right now on Amazon. As a matter of fact, Amazon kicked off a huge sale packed with “epic deals” on everything you can think of. Looking for some highlights? Apple’s brand new AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to $179 and AirPods 3 are on sale as well. Those deals both disappeared late on Cyber Monday, but now they’re back! Are any of those sales as good as an Amazon Gift Card promotion though? We’re not so sure.
ELECTRONICS
Mashed

Sam's Club Shoppers Are Rushing To Get This Snack Spinner Before It's Gone

Some folks may have searched high and low for a new way to serve up snacks. Others might just like wheel-shaped food containers. But whatever their reason, some people really want a spinner in their lives. PopSugar reports that these circular trays have spaces for several snacks, don't accidentally crush delicate foods as easily as bagged snacks, and can easily travel around when you need to dish out some extra treats. The reviewer gave a shout-out to GoBe snack spinners in particular as mentioned how they led the pack. The same brand of snack spinner has popped up at Sam's Club, and buyers have started salivating over it.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Upworthy

'Amazon won't let us leave': Dad of 4 texted in final message before being killed by tornado

Cherie Jones was waiting for her boyfriend to come home when she got a final text from him. "Amazon won't let me leave," read the text. Minutes later, the tornado hit the Amazon facility in Illinois, killing many including Larry Virden, Cherie Jones' boyfriend, who was also a father of four. Jones received the final text from Virden at 8.23 p.m. and at 8.30 p.m., the tornado struck the warehouse. "I got text messages from him. He always tells me when he is filling up the Amazon truck when he is getting ready to go back," said Jones, reported Yahoo News. "I was like ‘OK, I love you.’ He’s like, ‘well Amazon won’t let me leave until after the storm blows over.'"
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy