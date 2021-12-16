AAA Northeast Expects Travel Boom this Holiday

The holiday travel season is ramping up! According to AAA, more than 109 million Americans will travel during the week of Christmas and New Years from December 23rd to January 2. That number approaches the pre-pandemic record of 119 million travelers for Christmas in 2019. Airlines are expected to carry 6.4 million passengers and TSA predicts that the Christmas rush will be busy and reminds travelers to arrive early. In addition to people flying, more than 100 million are expected to drive and good news for them, the national gas price average was at $3.30 yesterday which is down from $3.41 last month.
