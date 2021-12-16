ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AAA Northeast Expects Travel Boom this Holiday

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHYANNIS – With Christmas and New Year’s Eve fast approaching, AAA Northeast expects...

2 On Your Side

AAA: Holiday travel nears pre-pandemic numbers

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 'Tis the season for travel. Many Americans cancelled their trips last year because of the pandemic, but now millions will be back on the road and in the skies. According to AAA, 109 million people will be traveling this year between Christmas and New Year's Day....
TRAVEL
WSYX ABC6

AAA predicts largest year-end holiday travel increase on record

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — AAA is predicting more than 109 million Americans to travel 50 miles or more between December 23 and January 2, the largest year-end holiday travel increase on record. These numbers are 34% higher than last year and the fourth-highest year-end holiday travel volume on record,...
TRAVEL
wtxl.com

AAA predicts nearly 110 million Americans will travel this holiday season

Americans are packing up and heading out this holiday season. AAA is expecting more than 109 million Americans to travel at least 50 miles in the immediate days surrounding Christmas and New Year, which is up almost 34% from last year. “Americans who canceled their vacations in 2020 want to...
TRAVEL
wrnjradio.com

Near pre-pandemic travel volumes expected to continue through December holidays

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened just under 21 million travelers during the 10-day Thanksgiving holiday. The agency expects high travel volumes into the December holidays and encourages passengers planning to travel this holiday season to sign up for TSA PreCheck® to provide more convenience and save time at the airport.
TRAVEL
WJTV 12

AAA Texas: Year-end holiday travel to rebound almost to pre-pandemic levels

HOUSTON, Texas  (KIAH)  Texas residents who had to cancel getaways and get-togethers last year because of the pandemic are making up for lost time this holiday season. More than 8.8 million Texans, an increase of 32% from last year and -8% fewer than 2019, will travel 50 miles or more away from home this year-end holiday season […]
TRAVEL
wfxb.com

AAA Expecting Busy Christmas Travel Week

The holiday travel season is ramping up! According to AAA, more than 109 million Americans will travel during the week of Christmas and New Years from December 23rd to January 2. That number approaches the pre-pandemic record of 119 million travelers for Christmas in 2019. Airlines are expected to carry 6.4 million passengers and TSA predicts that the Christmas rush will be busy and reminds travelers to arrive early. In addition to people flying, more than 100 million are expected to drive and good news for them, the national gas price average was at $3.30 yesterday which is down from $3.41 last month.
TRAVEL
go955.com

AAA – More that 109 million Americans expected to travel for holidays

DEARBORN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Over three million Michigan residents are expected to travel between December 23 and January 2, according to a report from AAA Tuesday. That is a 34% increase over the number who travelled last year. The vast majority of those who travel over the holidays will do so in a vehicle.
DEARBORN, MI
CBS DFW

AAA Predicts Winter Holiday Travel, On The Road And In The Air, To Rebound At Record Numbers

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — There is a major increase in the number of people hitting the road and taking to the skies this holiday season, compared to 2020. According to AAA, more than 8 million Texans will be traveling between now and the New Year… and it may not be smooth sailing. Traveling may be a major headache this holiday season as millions are expected to head out for Christmas and New Year’s Day. Before sunrise on Friday morning the Lines weren’t that long at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, but that’s expected to change quickly. Travel is up 32% compared to last year...
TRAVEL
10TV

AAA predicts holiday travel will reach record-high levels in coming weeks

HEATHROW, Fla. — Holiday travel is expected to reach record-high levels in the coming weeks, according to an assessment from the American Automobile Association. AAA anticipates more than 109 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2. That includes 4.4 million anticipated Ohioans.
TRAVEL
983thecoast.com

AAA Releases Christmas, New Year’s Travel Predictions

AAA reports more than 109 Million Americans are expected to travel more than 50 miles between December 23 and January 2. Holiday air travel is expected to be nearly triple last year, despite a 5% increase in air fare. Hotel costs will be up about 36%, and car rentals will cost 20% more. AAA of Michigan Spokesperson Adrienne Woodland told Michigan News Network 3.3 million of us in Michigan will be traveling, and more of us will do so on the roads.
TRAVEL
recordargusnews.com

AAA: Drivers urged to secure holiday trees

As Americans head to farms, retail stores, and local tree lots to find a real tree this holiday season, AAA East Central urges motorists to make sure they are safely securing their trees during transport to keep them from becoming dangerous projectiles. As with any large object, making sure a tree is properly secured will help prevent it from becoming […]
AMERICAS
twincitieslive.com

Travel Gifts from AAA Travel

If you have someone on your list that loves to travel, AAA Travel Store has some ideas that would be perfect. Reporter Kristin Haubrich visits Linda Snyder at their store in St. Louis Park to see what’s out there for every age.
TRAVEL
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

AAA: Drive safely while viewing holiday lights

(Fargo, ND) -- Enjoying holiday lights from your car is a great way to get into the holiday spirit, but it can also be extremely dangerous if you’re not careful. Between the warmer weather we are currently seeing and how early it gets dark this time of year, there are a lot of pedestrians out for evening walks as the holiday lights are turning on.
FARGO, ND
CBS Miami

AAA: Florida Travel Figures Show Strong Rebound Over 2020

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The American Automobile Association said Florida travel figures show a strong rebound in travelers compared to the 2020 year-end holiday period. AAA said more than 5.9 million Floridians are forecast to travel between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2. Although that’s 4.5 percent fewer travelers than the record high set back in 2019, it’s still 1.5 million or 35% more than last year. On Tuesday, officials announced that Miami International Airport had set a new record for travelers over the Thanksgiving holiday. The auto club also said that more than 109 million people in the US — an almost 34% increase from...
FLORIDA STATE

