The Russell Westbrook experiment has, thus far, been pretty underwhelming for your Los Angeles Lakers. LA currently stands at a middling 15-13 after clearing out much of its forward depth (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell, to be precise) to accommodate the unwieldy $44.2 million salary of the 33-year-old ex-All-Star point guard. Westbrook also has a $47.1 million player option that he will probably exercise, given that he may struggle to net half that annually on the open market right now.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO