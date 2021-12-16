Celtics looking for another star next to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown?
There’s been a lot of talk in recent days about the Celtics and whether it is “working,” leading to the idea that Jaylen Brown could be moved. Instead, two sources indicated that in recent talks the Celtics are focused on trying to add a third star to play with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.
Source: Matt Moore @ Action Network
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jaylen Brown recovered well from first game back. Udoka: “He was good. He said he felt better than the first time around and nothing at all. Didn’t mention it and I think you could see in his legs and explosion, he was a better player.” – 12:51 PM
Ime Udoka says Jaylen Brown came out of the Milwaukee game feeling fine. – 12:31 PM
Ime Udoka said Jaylen Brown had no soreness after Monday’s game. “He had nothing at all.” is how Udoka put it.
When Brown previously returned, there was a lot of talk of tightness in his injured hamstring following games. – 12:27 PM
Ime Udoka said Jaylen Brown had “nothing at all” with regard to soreness after coming back the other night. – 12:26 PM
Ime Udoka says Jaylen Brown felt good afternoon his first game back – no soreness. – 12:26 PM
Sources: Pelicans discussed trading future first-round picks and pick swaps for Ben Simmons, I’m told.
More on the NBA trade market, including Jaylen Brown, Ben Simmons, Russell Westbrook, Jerami Grant and more with @Jake Fischer on the @Jorge Sierra podcast hoopshype.com/lists/nba-trad… – 11:01 AM
NEW: The Celtics shouldn’t trade Jaylen Brown, but Boston’s supporting cast needs a makeover if it wants to maximize the Tatum-Brown duo.
On the latest trade rumors and why Brad Stevens will address other questions before trying to trading Jaylen Brown:
forbes.com/sites/chrisgre… – 8:19 PM
NBA’s best from December 13:
– J. Tatum: 42 pts, 5 reb, +21
– T. Young: 41 pts, 4 reb, 9 ast
– E. Gordon: 32 pts, 3 ast, 10-16 fg
– D. Sabonis: 30 pts, 11 reb, 2 stl
– N. Jokic: 28 pts, 18 reb, 9 ast
– K. Porzingis: 24 pts, 13 reb, 5 blk
– M. Morris Sr: 24 pts, 11 reb, +24 – 9:48 AM
New: Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum had a +37.9 net rating when they shared floor against Bucks. For the season, it’s a team-best +7.3 (min: 300 minutes). The Celtics’ trade needs start with better complementing the All-Star duo masslive.com/celtics/2021/1… – 9:30 AM
Jayson Tatum last night:
✅ 42 PTS
✅ 16-25 FG
✅ 7-13 3P
It’s the sixth time Tatum has recorded a 40-point game with an eFG% of at least 70%, tying Larry Bird for the most such games in @Boston Celtics history. pic.twitter.com/HQt8I799kd – 9:11 AM
The latest trade rumors surrounding Ben Simmons, the Lakers, Nets and Pacers, plus greater context on the Jaylen Brown whispers, and more notes from around the league, all at @BR_NBA: bleacherreport.com/articles/29514… – 9:06 AM
MVP of the Night: Jayson Tatum
#NBAsFinest pic.twitter.com/ULpw7TjPvU – 6:07 AM
Jayson Tatum had 42 points, 4 assists, 3 steals and 7 3’s on Monday. It was the third time in Celtics history that’s happened..
Antoine Walker @ Sacramento – Jan. 17, 2001
Jaylen Brown @ New York – Oct. 20, 2021
JAYSON TATUM VS. MILWAUKEE – DEC. 13, 2021
..the first in a win. – 1:09 AM
It was the second for Tatum’s, the first came the last time Golden State came to Boston…which is the Celtics’ next game on Friday. pic.twitter.com/sMXWvBdoTc – 11:41 PM
With his 42 Monday night, Jayson Tatum became the 5th player to score 3,000 points at TD Garden.
He should end the season 3rd on this list…just after his 24th birthday. pic.twitter.com/KFzFq30eJw – 11:33 PM
Udoka’s message to Tatum: “I gave Jayson examples of what I said to Kawhi as a young rookie, respecting guys too much at times. These guys aren’t your older brother, don’t treat them like that. He took it to heart and came out in attack mode tonight but it’s across the board.” – 11:13 PM
Jayson Tatum on the Celtics having an “animated” film session per Ime Udoka: “It was honest. It was direct. It was open. And it was what we needed.”
Tatum explained that being held accountable for bad play is something the team needs if they’re going to improve. – 11:01 PM
Jayson Tatum was asked about how he always has some extra for Bradley Beal, and is that what Ime Udoka wants each night: “That’s different. He’s like real family. He used to pick on me all the time. Now that I’m finally taller than him, it’s a little more even.” – 10:56 PM
More from Jayson Tatum on advice from Ime Udoka: “He just doesn’t want me to respect my opponent too much. He wants me to go out there and put my imprint on the game every time.” – 10:55 PM
Jayson Tatum said Udoka’s film session was honest and open.
You really do get the impression Celtics players appreciate Udoka’s coaching style even when (maybe especially when) he challenges them directly. – 10:54 PM
Jayson Tatum downplays having words with Dennis Schroder during a timeout in fourth quarter: “Two passionate guys that cared about winning.” – 10:54 PM
Jayson Tatum on Ime Udoka’s film session after road trip: “It was honest, it was direct, it was open and it was what we needed.” – 10:53 PM
Jayson Tatum on Ime Udoka telling him to not show opponents too much respect: “You still want to respect everybody. But he wants me to think that every time I go out there that I’m the best player on the floor.” – 10:53 PM
Jayson Tatum, Grant Williams seems to like talking. Does he talk about how well he’s shooting now?
“Every day” – 10:52 PM
Jayson Tatum on being asked about Grant Williams shooing the lights out: “(smiles) Don’t let him hear you say that.”
Tatum said Grant is talking “every day” about well he’s shooting it. – 10:51 PM
Jaylen Brown on coming back finally feeling fully healthy: “I’m fine, I’m good, I’m grateful. I didn’t care if I missed every shot out there, I’m just grateful.” – 10:42 PM
Jaylen Brown says he’s fine after the game. “I didn’t care if I missed every shot, but I was able to move out there. I’m grateful.”
Brown also said compared to the last time he came back he feels better, more confident and “felt like myself out there.” – 10:42 PM
Jaylen Brown: I’m fine. I’m grateful.
Says he feels good and is a lot more confident making cuts and jumping – 10:42 PM
Jaylen Brown said he’s “grateful” that he felt good tonight. Said he felt like himself, felt a lot more confident in his body. – 10:42 PM
Jaylen Brown on his return: “I’m fine, I’m good, I’m grateful…I felt like myself.” – 10:41 PM
Ime Udoka says Jaylen Brown just knocked knees so there’s no real concern over his knee – 10:21 PM
Udoka said he showed his team video of the 5-game road trip were guys like D. Mitchell, LeBron and Westbrook were driving lanes unimpeded and his team needed to be more physical. Said he showed Tatum what he said to young Kawhi about not respecting the opponent too much. #Celtics – 10:18 PM
Ime Udoka says he has talked to Jayson Tatum about how he coached Kawhi Leonard. Said he reminded him opponents, “are not your older brothers.” Says Tatum has been respecting opponents too much at times. – 10:13 PM
Ime Udoka said he told Jayson Tatum something he used to tell a rookie Kawhi Leonard about respecting veteran players too much: “I told him that these guys aren’t your friends. They aren’t your older brother.” He just needs to go at them. – 10:13 PM
Ime Udoka said he’d rather see players engage with each other, like Dennis Schroder and Jayson Tatum did during the fourth quarter, then just ignore it. Said he has preached accountability lately, liked those guys going at each other. Said it was done after the timeout. – 10:09 PM
Ime Udoka on Jayson Tatum and Dennis Schroder arguing: “It’s accountability. It’s better for it to come from each other vs just me yelling all the time. By the time the timeout was over, it was done.” – 10:08 PM
Ime Udoka said he thought Jaylen Brown looked “a lot more comfortable” tonight than he did after coming back from the hamstring issue the last time. – 10:07 PM
Ime Udoka: “liked the vibe, the feel. … offensively the ball was moving.” Said Jaylen Brown was a difference maker not just for himself, but also how much he opened up for others. – 10:06 PM
Jayson Tatum tonight:
42 PTS
16-25 FG
7-13 3P
It’s his 8th 40-point game — tying Paul Pierce for the most ever by a Celtic before turning 24. pic.twitter.com/f6Uc2XMXjq – 9:56 PM
Jayson Tatum a season-high 42 points. Also a combined 12-20 from downtown with Grant Williams. – 9:53 PM
Celtics beat Bucks 117-103. Season-high 42 points for Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown (+20) scores 19 points in his return. – 9:53 PM
Celtics win 117-103
Tatum – 42 points
Brown – 19 points
Grant – 17 points
Horford – 10 points
Williams – 10 points
Celtics – 20-47 3PAs
Celtics – 31 assists on 43 baskets
Holiday – 20 points
Antetokounmpo – 20 points
Connaughton – 15 points
Bucks – 11-36 3PAs
Bucks – 14 TOs – 9:53 PM
Celtics win 117-103, in what was a thoroughly impressive performance after an ugly first quarter. Jayson Tatum was on fire, going for 42 points on 16-for-25 shooting, including 7-for-13 from 3, and Jaylen Brown returned. For Milwaukee, the focus will be on Khris Middleton’s knee. – 9:53 PM
#Celtics run past the #Bucks 117-103 to get a much-needed win and back to .500. Tatum 42, Brown 19, GWilliams 17 (5 3pt). Holiday 20, Antetokounmpo 20, Connaughton 15.
Middleton 4, leaves game with knee injury. – 9:52 PM
Jayson Tatum has set a season high with seven made 3-pointers. He has set a season high with 42 points. This was his shot chart before his last attempt, which also went in. Pretty efficient. pic.twitter.com/Dj3gEc8xSp – 9:47 PM
Season-high 42 points for Jayson Tatum.
That early-season slump is a mere memory now. – 9:47 PM
42 for Tatum. #Celtics #Bucks – 9:46 PM
Hell of a statement game by Tatum with Celtics desperate for a win against defending champs. – 9:46 PM
39 for Tatum. #Celtics #Bucks – 9:45 PM
36 points for Jayson Tatum on 14-of-22 shooting.
It’s his fourth game with at least 30 points in his last six outings. – 9:37 PM
just your run of the mill 2021 celtics game where jayson tatum has double the points of giannis antetokounmpo nothing to see here – 9:35 PM
36 for Tatum. #Celtics #Bucks – 9:34 PM
Tatum is going off. – 9:34 PM
Going out on a shaky limb here, but I don’t think Pat Connaughton can guard Jayson Tatum. – 9:33 PM
Jayson Tatum is carving up Milwaukee’s defense tonight. – 9:33 PM
Jayson Tatum and Dennis Schroder were having an animated conversation heading into the timeout.
Fine, it looked like an argument. Not sure what it was about, but Tatum was letting Schroder have it. – 9:32 PM
Tatum just ripped Connaughton, but couldn’t finish the layup.
Technical on Budenholzer. Thought Tatum fouled Connaughton and that Tatum lost the ball on the break. – 9:27 PM
Tatum busting the zone from the nail? That’s good stuff. – 9:21 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Celtics, after 3 quarters.
Tatum: 26 pts, 5 reb
Brown: 19 pts, 4 reb
G. Williams: 12 pts, 4 reb, 1 in Bobby Portis’ mug moment
BUCKS
Giannis: 13 pts
Holiday: 20 pts pic.twitter.com/2X1chzlKmG – 9:20 PM
Celtics lead 85-74 after three
Tatum – 26 points
Brown – 19 points
Grant – 12 points
Williams – 10 points
Celtics – 13-34 3PAs
Celtics – 10 turnovers
Holiday – 20 points
Antetokounmpo – 13 points
Allen – 10 points
Connaughton – 10 points
Bucks – 8-28 3PAs
Bucks – 10 turnovers – 9:19 PM
Jayson Tatum is up to 26 points, five rebounds and four assists on 10-of-17 FG in 27 minutes. Impressive showing from him thus far. – 9:16 PM
Tatum just juked multiple Bucks while Eurostepping to the rim. – 9:15 PM
It appears Jayson Tatum is watching the review of the play on the bench and getting a good laugh out of it. The officials are now looking at it to see if anything else comes of it. – 9:11 PM
If Boston can just stay even with the lead they had during these non-Tatum, Brown and Horford minutes, that’s a massive win. – 9:07 PM
74-67 Celtics now without Brown or Tatum on the floor.. let’s see if this can go better than the second quarter – 9:06 PM
13-6 start to the 3rd for Boston. Brown is creating a lot of space for Tatum – 8:55 PM
Jaylen Brown looks better than the last time he tried to come back from the hamstring. That was a great sequence there, flying over for the block then hitting a tough fadeaway at the other end. – 8:54 PM
With most of the roster healthy, Boston needs to give all the big minutes to Horford, Williams and Williams. Slide Tatum up to the 4 whenever you can.
That’s all you really need at the 4/5 spots against the vast majority of teams. – 8:40 PM
Jaylen Brown told @Abby Chin heading into halftime that he banged knees with Bobby Portis early in the game but that he feels fine. Brown laughed “Hopefully I can get out of here without anything else happening.” – 8:39 PM
Celtics lead 51-50 at the half
Tatum – 15 points
Brown – 12 points
Grant – 9 points
Celtics – 9-24 three-pointers
Celtics – 8 turnovers
Connaughton – 10 points
Holiday – 9 points
Antetokounmpo – 7 points
Bucks – 7-21 three-pointers
Bucks – 8 turnovers – 8:36 PM
#Celtics end 2Q on a 30-19 run with a stellar defense period and lead #Bucks 51-50. Tatum 15, Brown 12, GWilliams 9; Connaughton 10, Holiday 9, Antetokounmpo 7. – 8:35 PM
The Celtics flipped the script in the second quarter, outscoring Milwaukee 30-20 to take a 51-50 halftime lead. Pat Connaughton leads the Bucks with 10 points, while Jayson Tatum has 15 points and four assists and Jaylen Brown has 12 and 3 for the Celtics. – 8:34 PM
The #Celtics take a 51-50 lead over the #Bucks into the half. Tatum and Brown have combined for 27 points – Connaughton leads Milwaukee with 10. – 8:34 PM
#Celtics 14-4 run to tie the game at 45 was all about defense. This group with Smart, Brown, Tatum, G. Williams and Horford are really getting into the ball. It’s fun to watch! – 8:32 PM
Ummm Tatum? LoL – 8:31 PM
Much better defensive effort from Boston in the second quarter, which has given up 15 points in 10 minutes so far after allowing 30 in the first. Celtics trail 45-43 after Jaylen Brown, who leads all scorers with 12 points in his first game back, makes a pair of free throws. – 8:28 PM
Jayson Tatum heads to the bench after shooting the wedgie. That’s a coincidence, but I still wanted to tweet for posterity. – 8:19 PM
Wedgie! Celtics-Bucks. Tatum three-pointer. @NoDunksInc – 8:18 PM
Whatever the issue was with Jaylen Brown in the first quarter, he has returned for the #Celtics – 8:07 PM
Bucks lead 30-21 after one
Brown – 5 points
Tatum – 5 points
Celtics – 39% shooting
Celtics – 3-11 three-pointers
Celtics – 4 turnovers
Holiday – 8 points
Connaughton – 7 points
Cousins – 6 points
Bucks – 57% shooting
Bucks – 6-14 three-pointers
Bucks – 1 turnover – 8:04 PM
#Celtics trail #Bucks 30-21 after 1Q. BOS scores 4 pts in final 5:57 of 1Q. Brown 5, Tatum 5, RWilliams 4; Holiday 8, Connaughton 7, Cousins 6. – 8:03 PM
Jaylen Brown is up to check back in for Boston. – 7:59 PM
Jaylen Brown ready to check back in. Still shaking out the left leg. – 7:59 PM
Loving the ball movement early here. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have combined for 3 assists already. #Celtics overall have 6 dimes in 7 baskets. – 7:57 PM
Jaylen Brown stays on the bench after bumping legs with Bobby Portis. Clearly in some pain walking to the sideline, but didn’t talk to the team trainer for long. He has a heat pad on it now, presumably to stay loose. #Celtics – 7:53 PM
Hard to see what happened to Jaylen Brown there and why he was limping off the floor but he’s staying on the bench area. Looked like he was grabbing at the left knee… maybe Portis kneed him on the drive? – 7:53 PM
Jaylen Brown got off to a strong start in his return, including five points and a couple of assists in his first six minutes, but after his second basket was noticeable limping on his left leg, and came out of the game a short time later, and just got off the bench to test it. – 7:53 PM
Jaylen Brown is staying on the bench and no trainers are looking at him. Maybe it was just a momentary banging of knees or something. – 7:52 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Only five minutes into his return and Jaylen Brown is limping after landing awkwardly. pic.twitter.com/elfitt0PpO – 7:52 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Jaylen Brown, after talking with the medical staff, is on the Celtics bench and not the locker room. #goodsign – 7:51 PM
Jaylen Brown is holding his left knee/leg and limping off the floor. Last thing you want to see in his first game back. – 7:51 PM
Jaylen Brown is limping pretty badly along the #Celtics bench. He had missed the last five games for Boston. – 7:51 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Jaylen Brown just scored, and has been limping ever since. He just asked to come out of the game, with 6:21 to play in the first quarter. – 7:50 PM
Jaylen Brown now limping. He didn’t land right after going up for a contested layup. And now he has asked to come out of the game. – 7:50 PM
Three kickout passes from Brown to produce good Tatum 3-point opportunities. He has only hit one, but that’s good offense. – 7:47 PM
Jaylen Brown back in the lineup, and already making an impact: Quick corner three and an assist to Robert Williams. – 7:43 PM
Aggressive Jaylen Brown early on. Looks to be moving better tonight vs the last time he came back from the hamstring injury. – 7:42 PM
Not only does Jaylen Brown make his return tonight, but he makes the first shot of the game – an open corner 3 – but then gets into the lane for a wide open runner that rims out and then does it again before finding Robert Williams for a layup at the rim. – 7:42 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Jaylen Brown wasting no time doing what he does – get buckets- with a 3-ball from the corner. – 7:41 PM
Celtics run a play for Jaylen Brown right off the tip. Wide open corner 3-pointer. Splash. He’s back. – 7:41 PM
That was quick.. C’s open up with a Jaylen Brown corner 3-pointer – 7:41 PM
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Bucks starters:
Bobby Portis
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Khris Middleton
Grayson Allen
Jrue Holiday – 7:09 PM
Bucks at Celtics – TD Garden – December 13, 2021 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Milwaukee – Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis
OUT: Boston: Richardson Milwaukee: Lopez, Matthews, DiVincenzo, Ojeleye pic.twitter.com/nrEl172R8D – 7:04 PM
Ime Udoka said the main lineup adjustment the Celtics will have is Jaylen Brown returning. Beyond that, he’s looking at using some different groupings moving forward. Udoka stressed the need to find groups that can defend, while having a balanced offense. – 5:57 PM
Jaylen Brown will start tonight for Boston, per Ime Udoka. Dennis Schroder returns to the sixth man role. – 5:51 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Jayson Tatum says the next step for him and Jaylen Brown is feeding off each other more in games.
Well, Jaylen is back. And it’s time to feed. Boston’s season might hinge on it.
nbcsports.com/boston/celtics… – 3:16 PM
Jaylen Brown wants to get the Celtics back on track in his return tonight. But with @Shams Charania reporting Boston may eventually cash in & trade Schröder, Ime Udoka needs to figure out who on the outskirts of the rotation can breathe life into his team.
theathletic.com/3011710 – 2:48 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
“Another body for us, that we need out there. That’s gonna be huge for us. It’s gonna be a good pick-up for us.” – Marcus Smart on Jaylen Brown’s return tonight. – 11:19 AM
“If you’re trading Brown, you’re still probably trading low on him, that’s the wild part,” one executive said. “That front office doesn’t have a history of trading assets early.” -via Action Network / December 16, 2021
Jake Fischer: I’ve never heard Jaylen Brown’s name being brought up more frequently than I have in the last two weeks. It got to the point where I contacted some people close to the situation around those two players, and it’s definitely something that’s being discussed. From everything I’ve heard by all accounts, the Celtics front office doesn’t have any designs on breaking up that pairing. I quoted an assistant general manager in my story when he called Boston, they say Jaylen and Jayson are their only untouchables. They’re the top two guys, and they’re building around those two dudes. -via HoopsHype / December 15, 2021
While the Celtics appear committed to building around Brown and Tatum, speculation about Brown’s availability has notably increased around the league. It is an ongoing topic of conversation among sources familiar with both players. Moving Brown would appear highly unlikely until after this season and seems more plausible ahead of 2022-23. But as long as Boston floats on the periphery of the Eastern Conference playoff picture, league personnel will monitor Brown’s status and if the Celtics inch closer toward pivoting in a new direction. -via Bleacher Report / December 14, 2021
Comments / 0