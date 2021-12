Yesterday, gamigo revealed that they’ve partnered with Fractured (Formerly Fractured Online) developer Dynamight Studios to handle publishing the game. As is often the case with deals like these where the larger company is perceived to have a specific kind of reputation – in this case being a mostly free-to-play developer with pay-to-win practices – those who have been following the development of Fractured have begun expressing concerns about what this might mean for the game. Those who have been following the game know that the developers have planned for it to be buy-to-play with a cosmetic-specific monetization model and are worried that a partnership with gamigo will change all of that.

BUSINESS ・ 21 HOURS AGO