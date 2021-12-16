Sebastián Álvarez's daredevil wingsuit jump into a volcano

Here’s a not-so-quick question: if the rebellious daughter of a famous singer, the heiress to a fashion empire, a poor girl that dreams of becoming a doctor, the Draco Malfoy-esque child of a powerful politician, the son of two new rich butchers ashamed of his parentage, and a young man fresh out of high school looking for his father’s murderer ever got together, what would they do? If your answer was “start a band and release a series of international hits”, then you are probably one of the many people swept away by the Rebelde phenomenon in the second half of the 2000s. The iconic Mexican telenovela first hit screens in 2004, soon giving birth to a real life pop group that released a total of nine studio albums in three different languages before the end of the decade. Now, Netflix is about to take its chances with this cultural juggernaut with the release of a sequel series also titled Rebelde, on January 5, 2022. Set years after the end of its predecessor, the 2022 Rebelde follows a new group of musically talented kids at Elite Way School. And if you were a fan of the telenovela, God knows just how anxious you must be for the show to drop.

