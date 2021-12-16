Thai food truck owners ride into West End shopping center storefront

The mall food court is something truly fantastic. It's a place where the rich scents of perfumes and soaps from Bath & Body Works mingle with the fresh-baked cookies from the Mrs. Fields down the corner, creating a nostalgic aroma of melting chocolate and jasmine shampoo that brings to mind memories of childhood trips to the mall. It's where you can dig into a warm, buttery Auntie Anne's pretzel in one hand, an ice-cold Orange Julius smoothie in the other, and watch the mass of hectic shoppers scramble around with their overstuffed bags, caught up in the craze of the consumer rush. Sure, it may not be the same as sitting in an actual restaurant, mind you, but there's really nothing that tops off a long day of shopping better than Chinese food and a smoothie, right?

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 DAY AGO