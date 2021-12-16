ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thai food truck owners ride into West End shopping center storefront

By Mike Platania
RichmondBizSense
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYet another local food truck operator is rolling into the Shops at Wellesley to put down roots. Thai Won On, which launched as a mobile operation in 2019, is preparing a location in the West End shopping center just south of Short Pump. It’s the second time this year the strip...

richmondbizsense.com

