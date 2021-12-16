ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil rises towards $75 as U.S. demand and Fed outweigh virus concern

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil rose towards $75 on Thursday supported by record U.S. implied demand and falling crude stockpiles, even as the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant threatens to put a brake on consumption globally. Crude and other risk assets such as equities also got a boost after the...

MarketWatch

Why U.S. oil production hasn’t rebounded along with crude prices

Oil prices have rallied back to their per-pandemic levels and then some, but U.S. crude production has yet to fully rebound, as coronavirus variants wreck havoc on the outlook for economic activity and energy demand. “Higher oil prices should encourage more drilling,” said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at IHS...
mynews13.com

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose $1.51 to $72.38 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for February delivery rose $1.14 to $75.02 per barrel. Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 5 cents to $2.18 a gallon. January heating oil rose 5 cents to $2.27 a gallon. January natural gas fell 3 cents to $3.77 per 1,000 cubic feet.
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle at a 3-week high

Oil futures finished higher on Thursday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest in about three weeks. The mood of the market has "shifted because of clarity from the Federal Reserve," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. "The market was concerned that the Fed would be too aggressive and now we know where the Fed stands and that rates aren't going to rise tomorrow." Oil traders also seem "less concerned" about potential omicron-related restrictions in Europe, he said. Tensions between Russia and Ukraine are also supportive for oil, as that raises the potential for sanctions on Russia that could disrupt its energy sector, he added. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.51, or 2.1%, to settle at $72.38 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 24, according to FactSet data.
MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
kitco.com

Gold, silver sharply up as USDX sinks, oil rallies, bond yields stable

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
DailyFx

Natural Gas Prices Decline Following Fresh Inventories Report

Natural Gas, Commodities, Energy Prices, Inflation – Talking Points. Natural gas gives up gains of roughly 2% following inventories report. Price continues to struggle below key $4.000 psychological level. Support remains through strong demand for US LNG exports. Natural gas prices traded lower on Thursday as the Energy Information...
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Rise On Record U.S. Oil Demand

The price of WTI crude rose nearly 2% on Thursday on EIA reports that U.S. implied petroleum products demand had risen to record heights. U.S. implied petroleum products demand rose to 23.191 million bpd for week ending December 10. The previous record was set during week ending August 27 of this year, which reached fresh highs of 22.820 million bpd.
actionforex.com

US Crude Oil and Petroleum Inventory Unexpectedly Dropped

The report from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows that total crude oil and petroleum products (ex. SPR) stocks slumped -15.87 mmb to 1210.49 mmb in the week ended December 10. Crude oil inventory dropped -4.58 mmb to 428.29 mmb, compared with consensus of a +0.82 mmb increase. Inventory increased in 3 out of 5 PADDs. PADD 3 (Gulf Coast) alone saw inventory draw of -3.8 mmb. Cushing stock added +1.29 mmb to 32.21. Utilization rate stayed unchanged at 89.8% while crude production steadied at 11.7M bpd for the week. Crude oil imports decreased -0.03M bpd to 6.47M bpd in the week.
Shore News Network

Ifo economist says virus, bottlenecks hit German economy

BERLIN (Reuters) – German retailers are suffering from the impact of a fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, half of manufacturers are expecting price increases and industry export expectations have fallen, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe said on Friday. “Father Christmas has fewer presents for the German economy this time,...
OilPrice.com

Was OPEC Right About Oil Markets?

Oil has had a breakout year, and while some analysts remain optimistic, others are beginning to change their tune. The IEA has become the first market expert to actually issue demand downgrades based on the Omicron variant. However, oil price bulls can take some comfort in the fact that the...
ICIS Chemical Business

Crude oil crash calls for cut in US production

Crude oil oversupply continues to battle lack of demand due to the coronavirus pandemic impact after US crude oil prices went negative for the first time in history. With the outlook for oil demand recovery looking bleak, many fear that storage capacity will soon run out. The eventual response is likely to be a major cut in US production.
rigzone.com

Goldman Says $100 Oil Possible

Oil at $100 a barrel cannot be ruled out. Oil at $100 a barrel cannot be ruled out in 2023 as supply additions are expected to be too slow to keep up with record demand, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. While the bank’s base forecast is for Brent to...
