By Rodney Carmichael
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe year in hip-hop can't be quantified by new music alone. Not in 2021, when starting a podcast feels like a rite of passage for every rapper flirting with retirement. Ever since the podfather Combat Jack taught hip-hop how to "dream them dreams,"...

Issa Rae's favorite Tiny Desk concerts

For Tiny Desk Playlists, we ask musicians, creators and folks we admire to choose the Tiny Desk concerts they've come to love. For this edition, we asked actor Issa Rae to pick her favorites. When it comes to music curation, the synergy between HBO's Insecure and Tiny Desk Concert series...
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Freddie Gibbs Beaten up by Jim Jones and Crew? Witness Says Star Ended up All Wounded [Details]

According to a witness, Freddie Gibbs had allegedly gotten into a fight with Jim Jones and his crew where the former came out of it beaten up and wounded. On December 14, the two rappers engaged in a physical brawl after running into each other the same night in Miami City. AllHipHop stated that their squad of boys accompanied both Gibbs and Jones, but the "Gat Damn" singer received the losing end of the stick.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Dhani Harrison: 5 Things To Know About George Harrison’s Son

Learn all about Dhani Harrison, the talented musician and son of Beatles superstar, George Harrison!. Arguably the most famous band in history, the Beatles are back in the spotlight with a new three-part docuseries called The Beatles: Get Back. Fans will be treated to never-before-seen footage of Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison as they worked on their final album before breaking up in 1970. With lead guitarist George heavily featured in the Peter Jackson project, fans will certainly want to know everything about his only child, Dhani Harrison. Learn all about the young musician and producer, below!
MUSIC
Mashed

Valerie Bertinelli Is Missing Eddie Van Halen As Son Celebrates Milestone

Actress and Food TV personality Valerie Bertinelli shares a close bond with her son, Wolfgang Van Halen. As discussed in Good Housekeeping, Bertinelli admits food helped the two connect with each other when Wolfie was a kid, and mom said she knew she could get her son interested in food by making sure that he was actively involved in the process. As the star recalled, "He would just sit in the kitchen with me and watch me do everything ... he would get really interested, and I would sneak him a bit of tofu or whatever it may be that we were cooking with that day."
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Shows Off Skims X Fendi Collab In Stunning New IG Photos

Even when Nicki Minaj tries to stay out of the limelight, her name is always a topic of conversation. In the last week-and-a-half, Lil Nas X revealed that Minaj (and Drake) turned him down for Montero features, fans tried to rekindle the Cardi B beef when Halle Berry called Cardi the "queen of hip hop," and Winnie Harlow called Nicki the same thing a day later. Latto publicly praised both Nicki and Cardi in an attempt to distance herself from their "beef," Nicki hosted a Real Housewives of Potomac reunion on Bravo, and her fans came to her defense once again after "Seeing Green," her collaboration with Drake and Lil Wayne, wasn't nominated for a single Grammy.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#Retirement#Geto Boys#Rapper#Hermes Lrb#Big Bank Dj
Rolling Stone

Siedah Garrett on Her Years With Michael Jackson, Madonna, and Diana Ross

Rolling Stone interview series Unknown Legends features long-form conversations between senior writer Andy Greene and veteran musicians who have toured and recorded alongside icons for years, if not decades. All are renowned in the business, but some are less well known to the general public. Here, these artists tell their complete stories, giving an up-close look at life on music’s A list. This edition features singer-songwriter Siedah Garrett. Siedah Garrett will go down in pop-music history as the woman who co-wrote “Man in the Mirror” for Michael Jackson and then duetted with him on the worldwide hit “I Just Can’t Stop...
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Doja Cat Releases “Woman” Video with Cameo Appearance from Teyana Taylor

Doja Cat has released the steamy and stunning video for “Woman,” equipped with a cameo appearance by singer-songwriter Teyana Taylor. “Woman” is featured on her GRAMMY-nominated album Planet Her which was released this summer. The video premiered on MTV Live, MTVU, and across MTV’s global network of channels, as well as BET Her and BET Soul; plus on the ViacomCBS Times Square billboard.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Jay-Z Got Denied Entry Into KRS-One & Fat Joe's "1, 2 Pass It" Session

If you don't like Jay-Z's music, you still can't help but applaud the work ethic that led to his induction in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The Brooklyn rapper has rightfully deserved the title of GOAT throughout his years but the recognition he receives these days is a testament to his consistency, longevity, and commitment to prove himself every time he steps to the plate.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Doug E. Fresh Shares Incredible Stories Of Touring With Prince, KRS-One, And The Inventor Of Go-Go Music

After nearly 40 years of rocking crowds and entertaining fans all over the globe, Doug E. Fresh is regarded as one of Hip-Hop’s greatest ambassadors. The proud Harlem native, who burst onto the rap scene alongside the Get Fresh Crew in the ’80s with hits like “The Show” and “La Di Da Di,” has spent a career touching souls through the art of live performance.   While he hadn’t released a full-length studio album in over a quarter-century, Doug E. Fresh returned to the long play format in September with This One’s For Chuck Brown: Doug E. Fresh Salutes The Godfather of Go-Go. Comprised of a mix of...
MUSIC
Complex

Dame Dash Says Kanye West Was the Only One at Roc-A-Fella to Give Him ‘Proper Respect’

Dame Dash says no one at Roc-A-Fella ever showed him “proper respect”—except for Kanye West. The hip-hop mogul made the claim in the latest episode of Bootleg Kev’s eponymous podcast, where he briefly discussed Ye’s explosive Drink Champs interview. During the extensive two-part sit down, Ye praised Dash as a “visionary” and even described him as the “original Black hipster.” Dash, who co-founded Roc-A-Fella Records alongside Jay-Z, was seemingly flattered by the compliment, but was hesitant to speak too much on the Donda artist.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Jodeci Is Back Together Under New Management

Jodeci is making a comeback. The 1990s supergroup has reunited under a new management team, P Music Group. According to Billboard Magazine, K-Ci, JoJo, Mr. Dalvin and DeVanté Swing are now being led by founder and CEO of P Music Michael Paran. He also represents talented artists like Mint Condition, Charlie Wilson, Blackstreet, Teddy Riley and Johnny Gill.
MUSIC
urbanbellemag.com

Lyrica Anderson & K. Michelle Nearly Come to Blows on ‘Marriage Boot Camp’

Lyrica Anderson clashed with K. Michelle amid her marriage problems with A1 Bentley. “Love And Hip Hop Hollywood” star Lyrica Anderson has been very open about the ups and downs of her marriage. In fact, she wasn’t so sure that she could work things out with A1 Bentley. Lyrica said A1 cheated on her. She felt really disrespected. And when they tried to talk things out, their conversations went nowhere. Things were so contentious and even their mothers had a hard time getting along. Things only got worse after K. Michelle accused Lyrica of trying to hook up with Safaree Samuels. Lyrica denied this. The two women nearly came to blows, too. Plus, A1 tried to run up on Safaree.
RELATIONSHIPS

