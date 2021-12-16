ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Station Eleven

By Kaveh Jalinous
undertheradarmag.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDec 16, 2021 By Kaveh Jalinous Photography by Ian Watson/HBO Max Web Exclusive. In Station Eleven, the world comes to an end within the span of a single night due to a viral influenza that is unbelievably dangerous. Adapted from Emily St. John Mandel’s bestselling novel, the 10-episode limited series is...

www.undertheradarmag.com

The Hollywood Reporter

Actor, Rapper Da’Vinchi Signs With APA (Exclusive)

Actor and rapper Da’Vinchi has signed with APA for representation in all areas. Da’Vinchi is one of the stars of BMF (formerly known as Black Mafia Family), the hit crime drama that is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson for Starz. The actor plays one of the infamous Flenory brothers in the show, which debuted in September and almost immediately secured a second season renewal. This past fall served up another milestone for Da’Vinchi as he also made his Broadway debut in October. He was part of the ensemble in the Keenan Scott II play Thoughts of a Colored Man, playing...
Ars Technica

Survivors try to stay positive after deadly pandemic in Station Eleven trailer

A deadly flu wipes out most of humanity and the survives try to cling to hope in the official trailer for Station Eleven, the forthcoming new series from HBO Max about the onset and aftermath of a global flu pandemic that wipes out most of humanity. The ten-episode series is based on the international bestselling novel of the same name by Emily St. John Mandel.
flickeringmyth.com

HBO Max’s post-apocalyptic drama Station Eleven gets a new trailer and posters

With less than two weeks to go until its premiere, HBO Max has released a couple of new posters and a trailer for the upcoming adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel’s 2014 novel Station Eleven. The post-apocalyptic drama follows the survivors of a devastating flu that swept the Earth at they attempt to rebuild their lives; take a look here…
Paste Magazine

Station Eleven: HBO Max's Beautiful Adaptation Makes for a Captivating Journey

The past few years have really pushed us to consider what the end of the world might look like. And in that sense, HBO Max’s new series Station Eleven, an adaptation of the apocalyptic 2014 novel by Emily St. John Mandel, has unfortunate (or perhaps auspicious) timing. Who wants to watch a show where the world’s population has been ravaged by a pandemic, where characters suffer through what they have lost and debate if hope is a worthy investment? Who wants to inhabit a dark universe that feels just a branch away from our own?
Mackenzie Davis
WUSA

'Station Eleven' Producers on Casting Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel and Lori Petty (Exclusive)

Adapted from the novel by Emily St. John Mandel, Station Eleven follows the lives of people trying to survive and rebuild decades after society was wiped out by a deadly flu. “It’s a show about a small group of interconnected people before, during, and after a pandemic,” showrunner Patrick Somerville tells ET about the limited HBO Max series, which features a sprawling ensemble, including Caitlin FitzGerald, David Cross, Deborah Cox, Enrico Colantoni, Himesh Patel, Gael García Bernal, Lori Petty and Mackenzie Davis.
undertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Art d’Ecco Shares New Video for “Good Looks”

Earlier this year, Canadian glam rock artist Art d’Ecco shared his sophomore album In Standard Definition, returning with a swaggering vintage bent and prescient meditations on entertainment and celebrity. Calling back to iconic touchstones like David Bowie and T Rex, Art d’Ecco evokes the era in sound and setup, recording to a 2-inch tape on a 50-year-old console, while joining with producer/engineer Colin Stewart (Black Mountain, New Pornographers, Destroyer). Today, Art d’Ecco is back again, sharing the new music video for his single, “Good Looks,” premiering with Under the Radar.
WUSA

'Station Eleven': Why the Must-See Dystopian Series Is More Than Another Pandemic Story (Exclusive)

Station Eleven, which follows the lives of people trying to rebuild 20 years after society as we know it was wiped out, is easily one of the best shows of 2021 – and a must-watch despite its initial setup: a deadly flu. Adapted from the novel by Emily St. John Mandel, the limited series has more in common with The Leftovers and Watchmen than it does with Contagion or any other pandemic-themed films or series.
Inverse

'Station Eleven' review: HBO Max's dystopian sci-fi series is 2021's best pandemic thriller

The premiere episode of HBO Max’s Station Eleven offers a few different answers to that question, whether it’s the entrance to a city hospital clogged on all sides by people and cars, or a once-great theater covered in moss and overgrown weeds. But few of Station Eleven’s images are as strong or effective as that of a plane full of people crashing into Chicago’s Navy Pier, all while a little girl watches on from the glass windows of a nearby apartment.
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: The Expanse Season 6 Releases, Station Eleven

Big day for sci-fi and Jeff Bezos, with the releases of The Expanse's sixth and final season and the Riz Ahmed-starring film Encounter, both on Amazon Prime Video. If you prefer to stay firmly in this world but still want to be sad, Sandra Bullock's latest film, The Unforgiven, about a woman trying to navigate the world after a twenty-year prison sentence, also hits Netflix today. Or maybe you're already looking toward the coming days, when we'll get the Succession Season 3 finale, the Selling Sunset spin-off Selling Tampa, and the premiere of the post-apocalyptic miniseries Station Eleven.
MOVIES
TheWrap

HBO Max’s ‘Station Eleven’ Review: A Theater Troupe Struts and Frets After a Pandemic Apocalypse

Suppose there’s a pandemic. Whoops! And it alters the future’s trajectory. Been there. It doesn’t take much imagination to connect to the premise of HBO Max’s 10-episode miniseries “Station Eleven”: A deadly swine flu rapidly devastates the Earth’s population. The disaster sends civilization in a tailspin as the few survivors attempt to carve out the rest of their lives against a post-technological backdrop.
TV & VIDEOS
Thrillist

Why the Mysterious Spaceman in HBO Max's 'Station Eleven' Is Essential to the Series

"Doctor Eleven can't feel time," says young Kirsten (Matilda Lawler) early in the second episode of Station Eleven, HBO Max's ambitious new miniseries adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel's 2014 bestselling dystopian novel. In the moment, Kirsten is speaking to Sarah, who will later be revealed to be "The Conductor" of the traveling theater troupe that grown-up Kristen, played by Halt and Catch Fire's Mackenzie Davis, will eventually become a key member of, but the line might as well be directed at the viewer attempting to make sense of the show's fractured structure. If Dr. Eleven, an astronaut glimpsed in the first episode who resembles MTV's Moon Man VMA trophy, can't "feel" time, what does that mean for the time-skipping series around him?
TV SERIES
Primetimer

HBO Max's Station Eleven is a profound must-watch experience, even if it takes place in the aftermath of pandemic

"I know what you’re going to say about Station Eleven, and I get it. After nearly two years of living through a pandemic in real life, the last thing you want to do is watch a show about a pandemic," says Jen Chaney. "But here’s the thing, and I say this with the utmost respect and love: You are wrong. Station Eleven, an adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel’s superb, unexpectedly prescient 2014 novel, is a limited series you should see, not despite the stress we’ve endured in 2020 and 2021 but because of it. Created by Patrick Somerville, whose past credits include Made for Love, Maniac, and, most tellingly, The Leftovers, Station Eleven is a beautifully wrought piece of storytelling that will certainly remind audiences of the coronavirus — it focuses on a flu that spreads rapidly, causing panic, quarantining, and an immense loss of life — but it also presents a much more extreme version of a pandemic than the one we’ve confronted. The sickness in this HBO Max series ... instantly starts taking out humans and basic infrastructure to such an extent that it seems non-hyperbolic when it is referred to as 'the end of the world.'...Yet Station Eleven is, at its core, an uplifting reaffirmation of the value of life and human connection that argues that Americans can and will come together to help one another in the most dire of circumstances."
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Costume Designer Helen Huang on Bringing Color to the Post-Apocalyptic World of Station Eleven

Station Eleven, HBO Max's adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel's award-winning novel of the same name, debuts in just a few days on Thursday, December 16th and will take viewers into a world radically altered by a devastating flu pandemic that wipes out most of the world's population. Two decades on from the collapse of the world as we know it, those who survived have built new lives and communities for themselves while a traveling group of actors and musicians bring the works of Shakespeare to this new civilization.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘Station Eleven’ Review: HBO Max’s Stunning, Intimate Limited Series Redefines the End of the World

Death is depicted differently in “Station Eleven.” TV typically relishes its bedside goodbyes, milking those lingering close-ups of the sick or dying for every last tear. Dystopian disaster stories tend to go one step further, honing in on gruesome fatalities or honoring last breaths from the battlefield, exhaled in the arms of their best friends. But in Patrick Somerville’s apocalyptic HBO Max limited series, characters rarely get that close. By physical distance or time itself, they’re removed from their loved ones’ sudden departure. They hear their partner’s last words over a voicemail. They learn of their family’s fate via a...
TV SERIES
EW.com

What to Watch on Thursday: Station Eleven brings the acclaimed pandemic tale to HBO Max

Emily St. John Mandel's novel about a society-ending flu — and the ways in which survivors try to simultaneously rebuild and hold onto what was most important from the old world — has had at least three lives. In 2014, when it first hit shelves and topped bestseller and best-of-the-year lists; at the beginning of our own real-life pandemic, as readers new and returning flocked to the pages for answers; and now, as we're coming out of the COVID crisis and the adaptation finally hits the airwaves. Episodes will drop on HBO Max in groups, making for bingeable, yet cliffhanging, viewing. In the first batch of three, we meet the key players in their blissful pre-deadly flu ignorance as well as see how they've fared in the afterworld (main protagonist Kristen, played by Mackenzie Davis and her junior counterpart Matilda Lawler, is a founding member of a traveling troupe of actors and musicians who bring theater to the country's disparate communities).
TV SERIES
TechRadar

