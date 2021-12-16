Jacob Mühlrad performs REMS, The Konserthuset, Stockholm, Sweden, September 16th, 2021,

In the northern region of Sweden, on the border of Norway, lies a little ski resort called Riksgränsen. A fabled ski destination immortalized by stories, films and photos encapsulating just how wild of a place it really is, Jacob Wester has made many pilgrimages to the area over the years. Particularly in the spring when the sun never sets, it provides some of the most unique ski opportunities in the world. While it’s usually the resort that summons Wester for jump builds and hot laps with friends, the neighboring peaks that sore above Riksgränsen have stolen the pro-skier’s attention.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO