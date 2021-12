Hopkins County Masonic Lodges – made up of Sulphur Bluff, Sulphur Springs, and Cumby Lodges – made a donation of $1.000 to the Blue Santa program today. The funding from the Hopkins County Masonic Lodges would be utilized if there are any emergency Christmas toys needs, such as a family losing all of their belongings to a fire, this year. Otherwise, it will go into the account, used to pick up toys throughout the next year to help make sure there are enough toys to provide Christmas gifts for Hopkins County children in financially disadvantaged families next year.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO