Music

Hazel Cills

By Hazel Cills
knpr
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMuch of the music I admired in 2021 came from artists working unapologetically on their own terms. I reached frequently for risk-takers — blown-out pop-punk makeovers from unexpected voices, a New Age composer returning to music after stepping away for decades, a bedroom...

knpr.org

knpr

Marissa Lorusso

What a delight – in a year of so much drab sameness, of anticipation and then canceled plans – to hear a song or album for the first time and think: This is exactly where I want to be. And then to retain that feeling as you listen to it over and over for the next little while. This year, I noted each time I heard a new voice that felt like an old friend or a story I thought I knew told from a fresh angle; here's a selection of those moments, arranged alphabetically.
MUSIC
knpr

Fi O'Reilly

Much like the Ramones, I've spent the better part of this year sitting in my room. But thankfully, through Instagram Stories, Spotify links and lovingly curated playlists from friends, I've still found ways to swap songs I love with the people I love. From all the melodies I've been lucky enough to exchange this year, here's a selection with no particular hierarchy — save the well-earned No. 1 placement of "Roaring 20s," because absolutely nothing has made me laugh harder this year than Flo Milli rapping over Zero Mostel's rendition of "If I Were a Rich Man."
MUSIC
knpr

Anamaria Sayre

Change was the inescapable yet exhilarating undercurrent of my year. Between moving back across the country, graduating from school and completing a full circle year with NPR, I needed a soundtrack to color all the transition and match the unpredictability of my own personal moment. There was no shortage of music that fit that need. I'm dedicating this page and este año to all the amazing Latinos who carried on with la lucha this year and made expectation-defiant, wide-reaching sonic masterpieces. These artists filled life with a lot of smiles and copious amounts of living room dancing.
MUSIC
knpr

Robin Hilton

As the poet Louise Erdrich said, "life will break you" and "nobody can protect you from that." But, really, that's okay. At the end of the day, grief, pain, loneliness and yearning are all an inextricable part of the seemingly endless and mysterious human experience. We are here to love and lose and love again. And, as Erdrich writes, when you are hurting, "Let yourself sit by an apple tree and listen to the apples falling all around you in heaps, wasting their sweetness. Tell yourself you tasted as many as you could."
ENTERTAINMENT
Complex

The 30 Best Canadian Songs of 2021

If 2020 was the year the pandemic put the music industry into a state of flux, then 2021 was the year of the slight return. Venues re-opened and postponed tours resumed as the world began to somewhat go back to normal—for a while at least, before Omicron said, “What’s up?” As we headed back to concerts, clubs, and festivals, artists pushed themselves to make more music for us to laugh, cry, and dance to again. Drake finally blessed us with Certified Lover Boy and it was well worth the wait, giving us yet another iconic music video (shoutout to Kawhi’s dancing on “Way 2 Sexy”) and one of the smoothest intros he’s ever had on “Champagne Poetry.” But Drizzy aside, plenty of Canadian talent put out some of their best music yet.
THEATER & DANCE
knpr

Ann Powers

The end of 2021 is offering a powerful, if jarring message to culture critics whose egos are bound up in their opinions. A few great songs and albums are surfacing as consensus picks within the morass of year-end best-of features, but even those represent nonconformist impulses and private pleasures more than any sense of a public sphere. And the proliferation of lists makes it difficult to have a maverick opinion, too: Everything is being touted by someone, somewhere.
MUSIC
knpr

Cat Sposato

This year, my music listening habits were fraught with the battles of the generation wars. My music taste contains multitudes, and while most of my favorite projects and tracks were made by my favorite millennial artists, like ZAYN, Adele and Aventura, I also found myself flocking to artists that represent the new vanguard in music: Gen-Zers like Lil Nas X, Talia Goddess and Joshua Bassett topped my playlists over and over again.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Eddie Hazel Game, Dames and Guitar Thangs

A solo recording in name only, 1977’s Game, Dames and Guitar Thangs saw virtuoso Eddie Hazel recruiting the services of his former Parliament-Funkadelic bandmates in crafting this electrifying cult funk rock masterpiece. Hazel, a musical wunderkind from Plainfield, New Jersey, was recruited into Funkadelic at age 17 by legendary maestro George Clinton, appearing as a member on the group’s first three releases. His input on 1971’s sludge funk masterpiece Maggot Brain—most notably his wailing 10+ minute guitar solo on the album’s title track—helped to cement Funkadelic’s third album and magnum opus as an unrivaled classic, easily one of the greatest albums ever recorded. His presence in the band, however, became increasingly sporadic after his official departure following Maggot Brain’s release, as he spent the subsequent decades plagued by addiction and legal troubles. Despite the personal strife, Hazel reemerged on occasion to contribute to various Funkadelic releases, co-writing their 1974-released milestone Standing on the Verge of Getting It On, but crediting his mother in the album’s liner notes rather than himself.
MUSIC
InsideHook

The 21 Best Albums and 100 Best Songs of 2021

For the second consecutive year, the music industry was derailed (at least partially) by the COVID-19 pandemic. Things briefly looked up in 2021, with live concerts and festivals returning over the summer — albeit at limited capacity and with additional safety precautions in place — and artists scrambling to recoup some of the massive financial losses of the year prior, but by the time fall rolled around, the Delta variant forced some to take a step back and once again cancel planned performances. Now that Omicron is here in full force, unfortunately we can expect more of the same.
MUSIC
vanyaland.com

Year in ReView: Vanyaland’s 21 favorite national songs of 2021

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Vanyaland’s Year in ReView coverage for 2021. It’s been a year, huh? Luckily, we’ve had incredible art across the spectrum of music, comedy, and film to help us from going totally insane. As we raise a glass to the year that was, check out all our 2021 Year In ReView coverage as it surfaces throughout the week and into the holidays.
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

sidestagemagazine.com

American Songwriter

Review: Motown Singer Mary Wilson Gets A Supreme Anthology

As the only member of the Supremes to be in every incarnation of the group (she started with the Primettes and continued through Diana Ross leaving and the group’s final years), Mary Wilson holds a unique place in the history of Motown’s music. Her unexpected death in Feb. 2021 at 77 ended a remarkable and often inspirational career that found her adding author and political activist to her impressive vocal talents.
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

Rolling Stone

Flashback: Paul McCartney Sings ‘Get Back’ With Tina Turner, Elton John, and Phil Collins

One of the most incredible moments in The Beatles: Get Back comes about an hour into the first episode when Paul McCartney sits down early one morning and basically writes “Get Back” in front of George Harrison and Ringo Starr. “Everything you need to know about creativity is in that moment,” Judd Apatow wrote in a tweet. “He is loose. He is open. In flow. Trusting himself. Willing to take chances. Willing to explore in a way that is not self conscious. He opens himself up to creative inspiration — then slowly it comes.” The Beatles played “Get Back” four times during...
MUSIC

