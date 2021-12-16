'I'm Going To See What Comes Along' - Liverpool's Nat Phillips On Possible January Transfer

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips has admitted that he could look to move on in January with his chances at the club limited this season.

The 24 year old came to the rescue last season when Liverpool were hit with an injury crisis in central defence.

His performances in the second half of the season helped the team qualify for an unlikely Champions League spot by finishing third.

This summer Ibrahima Konate was bought from Red Bull Leipzig whilst Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez all returned from long term injuries.

This has meant opportunities for Phillips have been few and far between this season although he played very well up against Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the Champions League last week.

Phillips, who signed a new contract in the summer suffered a fractured cheekbone in the game at the San Siro so is likely to be missing for the next few weeks.

Speaking to Sky Sports News he admitted that after being linked with moves away, it may now be time to look to move on to get more game time.

"I want to be playing games. It's been tough because the competition to get in this team is fierce.

"The manager and I agree that the best thing for me is to play as many games as possible. I think you saw last year I developed well.

"I'm going to see what comes along (in January) and go from there. I think at this moment in time it's unlikely that I'll be playing lots of games for Liverpool, so if an opportunity arises where I get the chance to do that somewhere else and it suits everyone then it's certainly something I'd be interested in.

"I've had the exposure and experience in the Premier League and the Champions League. So maybe those situations where you're new and nervy, I've gone through that phase.

"I don't need to go through that process if I do go somewhere else. I'll be ready straight away to get involved and play."

Author Verdict

There is no doubt that Phillips has improved significantly since being thrust into the team last season.

His performance in the San Siro was evidence of the progress he has made and it would be unfair to keep him as fifth choice if he can find regular game time elsewhere.

The fact he signed a new deal in the summer should mean Liverpool can secure a decent fee for his signature.

It maybe a loan deal in January that suits all parties with a possible sale next summer but seems no options are off the table at the moment.

