ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Can the Broncos continue their push for the playoffs?

By Adam Malnati
Mile High Report
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Denver Broncos are preparing to take on the Cincinnati Bengals. There are several story lines out there for the game, and George Chahrouri joined Ryan and Ben on Broncos Country Tonight to discuss where the Broncos are at, the Broncos odds for making the playoffs, and Ben’s...

www.milehighreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Person
Ja'marr Chase
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#American Football#The Denver Broncos#The Cincinnati Bengals#Broncos Country
rockydailynews.com

Bengals, Broncos Have Ground Games Geared For Playoff Run – CBS Denver

DENVER (AP) — Broncos receivers Tim Patrick and Courtland Sutton haven’t been producing like the $90 million duo they became when they signed contract extensions during their bye week last month. In three games since, each has five receptions, none for touchdowns, their contributions limited mostly to run-blocking for Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Mile High Report

Bronco Fan Rooting Guide: Week 15

A while ago we used to get posts each week about who to root for in each game to best maximize the Broncos chances of success. While less fun in down seasons, I figured I'd try and keep things rolling. This won't include every matchup, like NFC only matches, though they may matter for tie-breakers, rather focusing on AFC teams. 538 also has a fun simulator to see how the outcome of each game impacts their playoff projections so I'll be using that and Football Outsiders as well. Right now the Broncos have a 20% chance of making the playoffs according to 538 while FO has the Broncos at 25.4%, not great but there is a shot and each little factor may end up impacting the Broncos. If the Broncos win 538 has the chances increase to 31% but a loss to another Wild Card contender Bengals drops the Broncos to 5%. So here is Week 15's rooting guide if you are a Bronco fan:
NFL
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Broncos in thick of playoff chase for first time since 2015

DENVER (AP) — What usually drives the Denver Broncos this time of year is seeing what’s under the Christmas tree and envisioning what sunny locale they’ll be jetting off to come January. Not now. The Broncos (7-6) thrust themselves into the thick of the AFC playoff scramble...
NFL
Mile High Report

Bengals vs Broncos preview: Denver stares down biggest game in years

A crucial game in mid-December didn’t use to be big news in these parts. That’s what makes Sunday’s game even bigger for the Denver Broncos. At the very least, it’s as big as the 2016 game against the Tennessee Titans. One could argue Super Bowl 50.
NFL
Mile High Report

Denver’s offensive line pass blocking 2016-present

As it stands right now, the Denver Broncos are the worst pass blocking team in the league - at least according to pro-football-reference.com. Right now the Broncos are allowing pressure on 30.7 percent of dropbacks which is far and away the worst value in the league. The Panthers are second worst at 28.3 percent. The Bucs are the best at 11.1 percent and it’s not close with the Rams coming in second at 15.1 percent.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy