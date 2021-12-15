2022 BMW M4 Competition xDrive: Bavarian cruise missile

I’ve been wanting to do this comparison test on my own ever since I first drive the new G80 BMW M3. Prior to the G80’s debut, it was my opinion that the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio was the best driving sedan in the world, far better than the F80 M3 it competed with at the time. Now that the new G80 is here and I’ve spent considerable time in it, I still think I might prefer the Alfa but, if so, only by a smidge. Of course, without driving both back to back (since the G80’s debut, no Giulia QV has been available to test), I can’t make that statement definitively, which is why I have to defer to others.

