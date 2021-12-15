ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

2022 BMW M4 Competition xDrive: Bavarian cruise missile

By Craig Cole
CNET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe $3,800 M carbon bucket seat options...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
BMW BLOG

BMW M4 Competition Convertible xDrive G83 excels in acceleration test

With manual and automatic transmissions, rear- and all-wheel drive, and an upcoming first-ever wagon version, the M3/M4 lineup is more diverse than ever. Even though convertibles have largely fallen out of favor in the latest couple of decades, BMW still believes there is a market big enough to justify full-fat M versions of certain droptops in its vast lineup.
CARS
BMW BLOG

BMW M3 Competition vs Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio — Car Throttle

I’ve been wanting to do this comparison test on my own ever since I first drive the new G80 BMW M3. Prior to the G80’s debut, it was my opinion that the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio was the best driving sedan in the world, far better than the F80 M3 it competed with at the time. Now that the new G80 is here and I’ve spent considerable time in it, I still think I might prefer the Alfa but, if so, only by a smidge. Of course, without driving both back to back (since the G80’s debut, no Giulia QV has been available to test), I can’t make that statement definitively, which is why I have to defer to others.
CARS
BMW BLOG

BMW M4 xDrive as Fast as Porsche Cayman GT4 Around Hockenheim

The Porsche Cayman GT4 is one of the very best track-focused sports cars money can buy. It might not be the most powerful, nor the fastest, but its blend of mid-engine balance, low curb weight, atmospheric engine, and 911 GT3-style suspension components make it one of the best handling, most engaging track cars on the market. While the BMW M4 xDrive is faster in a straight line, due to its bigger power output and all-wheel drive grip, can it actually manage to keep up with the purebred Porsche on track?
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bavarian#Bmw M4#Cruise Missile#Carbon Fiber#Vehicles
CNET

The BMW M4 GT4 is racing perfection made accessible

Evocative terms like "race-bred" and "track-focused" are thrown around so much in this business it's amazing they haven't worn out their hyphens, but too often that marketing hyperbole falls flat as soon as you get out of pit lane. The M4 GT4, however, is something different. This isn't a special edition with a big wing and lots of carbon fiber -- though it has those things. This is a bona fide race car, legal not on the streets but instead IMSA- and FIA-certified for competition, and this is what it's like to drive.
CARS
BMW BLOG

BMW M4 F82 Fire Orange with stage 2 kit gets striking M3 E92 GTS look

With only 150 cars ever produced, the M3 GTS (E92) is one of the rarest M cars ever built by BMW. The high-performance coupe finished in BMW Individual Fire Orange has been the source of inspiration for an impressive build based on the car’s subsequent generation, the M4 F82. The striking car with a stage 2 kit belongs to Aspect Detailing, a UK-based professional automotive detailing company.
CARS
Carscoops

G-Power Lifts The BMW X5 M Competition And Mercedes-AMG G63 To 800 HP

As standard, the BMW X5 M Competition and Mercedes-AMG G 63 are two very impressive, high-performance SUVs but that hasn’t stopped G-Power from announcing a bunch of tuning packages for the duo. The first upgrade that G-Power has developed for the X5 M Competition and the G 63 is...
CARS
Road & Track

The 2021 BMW M4 Is an Effortless Beast

The sixth-gen BMW M3 arrived, as is tradition, drenched in scorn. The main gripe: That schnoz. The kidney grilles went Dalí on the G82, drooping to cover the car’s entire snout. If history is any indicator, the indignation will persist. But then we’ll spot M4s all over, normalizing the design. In six or seven years we’ll forget the fuss entirely, just in time for a new M4. Rinse and repeat. (Proof: Remember the first M3 endowed with eight cylinders? Unthinkable! And then the M4 went turbocharged? Heresy!).
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Cars
BMW BLOG

BMW M4 Coupe G82 owner puts CSL grille before the car’s debut in 2022

We’re certain that you have seen your fair share of car mods over the years, but you might find this one a bit baffling. Somehow, the owner of a BMW M4 Coupe (G82) has managed to get a hold of the bespoke front grille design reserved to the CSL, a car that hasn’t even been teased yet, let alone unveiled.
CARS
BMW BLOG

REVIEW: BMW M4 Competition x Kith Limited Edition

My name is Sam and I’m the proud owner of a BMW M4 Competition x Kith Limited Edition in Frozen Black. You can find my Kith x M4 story also on my Instagram @kxth_m4, but below is my review of the car after a few months of ownership. First of all, regardless of the special collaboration, I’ve always wanted a frozen/matte/satin painted car.
CARS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Audi RS3 vs BMW M3 xDrive video: which 4wd saloon is best?

The new 2022 Audi RS3 has at least five things going for it. Yup, the RS3 is back and Audi has stuck to the formula for making its small hatch and saloon go fast, and that's to stick a 2.5-litre five-cylinder engine in the front of it. Goody. That means...
CARS
BMW BLOG

BMW M5 Competition looks the part with Vossen matte bronze wheels

Even though it’s a bona fide super sedan, the BMW M5 Competition looks tastefully restrained without the flashiness we usually associate cars that have 600 horsepower or so. Those who would rather have that look-at-me appearance can either step up to the M5 CS or get in touch with an aftermarket company and order a dose of glitz.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Cop-Spec BMW M3 Competition Will End The War On Speeding

In a world where the average sporty SUV can hit 60 mph in under six seconds, Police are struggling to keep up with perps. In Europe, it's the norm to see a few supercars dressed up in cop uniforms, and countries such as Germany regularly employ the services of the Porsche 911 to track down speeding motorists. In Australia, speedsters won't get too far, as the Australian Police Force owns a fleet of Kia Stinger GT sedans that are capable of sub-5-second 0-60 mph sprint times, and even drive a few Tesla Model X Long Range vehicles capable of going even quicker, but what if the Aussie cops have to go up against something that's capable of high speeds and can outhandle most cars through the corners? Introducing the latest addition to the Victoria Police force, the BMW M3 Competition Highway Patrol vehicle.
CARS
Carscoops

BMW M3 Competition Reporting For Highway Patrol Duties In Australia

The Victoria Police Highway Patrol in Australia has just added a brand new BMW M3 Competition to its fleet, at least for temporarily as part of the vehicle’s evaluation and assessment process. The M3 Competition sports a white exterior with yellow and blue Highway Patrol graphics, and inverted Police...
WORLD
BMW BLOG

Video: BMW M4 GTS versus Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG Black Series

Today, we’re taking a look at two cars that are no longer in production, but they were highly praised when first unveiled. The guys from Auto Bild in Germany had the opportunity of testing two of the most capable cars ever made when it comes to reaching eye watering speeds on the track: the BMW M4 GTS and the Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG Black Series.
CARS
Motor1.com

BMW M3 Competition Police Car For Australia Lights Up The XXL Grille

We’ve been reporting on cool police cars from Australia for many years. BMW M5 Competition, Porsche 911 Carrera, Audi RS4 Avant, Lexus RC F, Honda Civic Type R – you name it, they probably had it at one point or another. A couple of years ago, we also talked about an unmarked BMW M3 from the previous generation pulling over speedsters. Now, the latest iteration of the Bavarian sports sedan has joined the fleet Down Under.
CARS
Motorious

Unrestored BMW In Rare Metallic Green Up for Auction

This is the perfect combination of exterior/interior styling and performance, and now it could be yours!. BMW is possibly one of the most instantly recognizable brands in Germany for its unique design language, high performance, and dedication to creating an excellent driving experience. With such machines on their side as the 335i, M3, and other astonishing BMW road racing legends, the brand has essentially cemented itself as the first love of car enthusiasts across the globe. This is made even better when you realize that there is an abundance of different BMW vehicles, making it easy for everyone to get exactly what they want in a car. These cars have it all, best exemplified by this great car, whether its speed, luxury, or style.
BUYING CARS
CNET

BMW M4 GT4 is at home on the track

Here you have the opportunity to experience a track-bred version of BMW's iconic touring coupe. Initial laps at least will be run with a road-going M4 running lead, ensuring that you know your way around. It's a hell of a good time, and unlike a lot of the stuff we...
CARS
MotorAuthority

BMW M3/M4: Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2022 nominee

The BMW M3 and M4 just keep getting faster, both in a straight line and around a racetrack. Not only are the base versions more powerful than the outgoing models, but the M3 and M4 Competition models ramp up the power and performance even further. Every M3 and M4 is...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Only 10 Of These 2022 Chevy Camaros Will Be Made

Despite being consistently outsold by the Ford Mustang and Dodge Challenger, the Chevrolet Camaro is still soldiering on. Rumors suggest the current-generation model will carry on for a few more years and that Chevrolet will launch a Heritage Edition in 2024 to give the current-generation a special send-off. In Japan,...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy