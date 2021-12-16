ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VW's Skoda to Extend Holiday Break Until Jan. 10, Unions Say

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePRAGUE (Reuters) - Volkswagen's Skoda Auto will extend its Christmas break until Jan. 10, unions at the largest Czech carmaker said on Thursday, as the automotive sector struggles with...

investing.com

Volkswagen to produce even fewer cars in 2022 than this year - Manager Magazin

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen (DE:VOWG_p) expects to produce even fewer cars in 2022 than this year due to ongoing semiconductor supply troubles, Manager Magazin reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. The carmaker, which reduced its forecast for 2021 vehicle deliveries last week to 9 million from 9.3...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Toyota extends production stoppages in Japan as parts run short

TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp said it would extend stoppages at some factories in Japan as it runs short of components from plants in Southeast Asia where production has been disrupted by COVID-19 lockdowns. Lost production from the latest halts will now total about 14,000 vehicles in December, up from...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Muller
News 12

Audi, Subaru issue recalls; thousands of vehicles impacted

Two car manufacturers issued recalls on Wednesday. Volkswagen's Audi luxury brand is recalling 289,000 SUVs in the U.S. because water can get into a control computer under the back seats. The recall covers certain 2021 and 2022 Q5 and SQ5 Sportback models and some 2018 through 2022 Q5 and SQ5...
CARS
Reuters

Toyota will send its hybrids to the breaker’s yard

MELBOURNE, Dec 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Toyota Motor (7203.T) will make another major strategic shift in the coming months. The $250 billion Japanese carmaker in December dramatically increased its electric-vehicle ambitions. But the company run by Akio Toyoda is still devoting as much investment to hybrid vehicles. That is about to change.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Toyota's Latest Decision Is Surprising But Necessary

Of all the automakers, Toyota has weathered the semiconductor chip shortage crisis better than most. Following harsh lessons learned following the devastating 2011 tsunami, the Japanese automaker began stockpiling crucial components, including chips, at a considerable expense. This is in contrast to the "just-in-time" supply policy automakers typically use. That will now have to change to some degree. Still, normality has still not returned to the supply chain and Toyota is keenly aware of that; some compromises must be made.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Vw#Reuters#Skoda Auto#Czech
Las Vegas Herald

CNG and LPG Vehicles Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Nissan, General Motors, Hyundai, Toyota, Iran Khodro

A new business intelligence report released by HTF MI with title "2020-2029 Report on Global CNG and LPG Vehicles Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel" is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global CNG and LPG Vehicles Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study size, share, and competitive nature of market. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and delivers both qualitative and quantitative insights. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Fiat Chrysler, Volkswagen, Ford, General Motors, Toyota, Iran Khodro, Nissan, Volvo Group, Hyundai, Honda, Suzuki, Mercedes-Benz, Renault, PSA & Great Wall Motors.
ECONOMY
CleanTechnica

VW ID. Buzz Pre-Orders Are Open, Electric Convertible Under Consideration

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz is now available for pre-order in Norway and Sweden, with production scheduled to begin in March and the first deliveries arriving by the end of June. Customers in those two countries do not need to put down a deposit to reserve a vehicle, which will be configured either as a passenger model with seating for 6 people or as a cargo van, according to Motor.es.
BUYING CARS
MarketWatch

General Motors stock falls after autonomous-driving leader's departure announced

The chief executive of Cruise, the autonomous-driving-focused segment owned by General Motors Co. , is leaving the company, the car maker said Thursday afternoon. Dan Ammann, who came on as CEO of Cruise in 2019, will be replaced on an interim basis by Cruise's president and chief technology officer, Kyle Vogt, according to an announcement issued by GM on Thursday afternoon. Wesley Bush, the former chief executive of Northrup Grumman Corp. and a GM board member, was also named to the Cruise board on Thursday. Shares fell more than 3% in after-hours trading Thursday following the announcement.
ECONOMY
Pistonheads

VW touts cleverer diesel engines, better tech

Volkswagen has delivered not one but two good news stories this week. The first aims to alleviate climate change, by introducing diesel engines that can run on green fuels; the second will help Golf drivers change their own climate more easily, with a major update to the infotainment system. Volkswagen...
CARS
AFP

European stores pull products linked to Brazil deforestation

Several European supermarket chains are dropping Brazilian beef products linked to destruction of the Amazon rainforest and tropical wetland, the US activist group Mighty Earth said Thursday. Chains such as Carrefour Belgium have committed to pulling from their shelves corned beef, beef jerky and fresh prime cuts suspected to come from cattle raised in the Amazon and the Pantanal tropical wetlands. The move came after a Mighty Earth investigation in partnership with Reporter Brasil, a Brazilian non-government organisation founded by journalists, highlighted links between Sao Paulo manufacturing plants of Brazilian meat-processing giants JBS, Marfrig and Minerva and deforestation. Activists have long criticised the environmental footprint of the global meat industry, blaming it for some two-thirds of global biodiversity loss.
AGRICULTURE
Motorious

How The Government Canceled Classic Muscle Cars

There’s a crusade right now against American muscle cars and the V8 engines which power them. Those who seek to kill off such performance vehicles have enshrouded their movement in the aura of progress, but I’m about to show you how this was done before, proving it’s hardly a new or “progressive” movement.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

The Fastest Selling Cars in America Right Now

Automakers have found it difficult to keep up with demand in recent months largely because of the worldwide microchip shortage. For much of 2021, the average car sat on dealer lots for between 45 and 50 days. But as production interruptions cut into supply, the average days to sell began dropping rapidly in the summer […]
GAS PRICE
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen Has A New Way To Keep The Diesel Engine Alive

Remember diesel? It was the fuel we used to find in a handful of passenger vehicles and SUVs until around 2015 when Volkswagen, Audi, and Porsche got caught using software to cheat emissions tests with engines that ran on the stuff. After that, it was all downhill for diesel as one-by-one, everyone from BMW to Jaguar started dropping diesel from their lineups. Now, the number of diesel engines available in the US can be counted on one hand, and you'll only find them as options on a few select trucks. But in a curious turn of events, VW isn't giving up on diesel entirely.
CARS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock underperforms Thursday when compared to competitors

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slid 5.03% to $926.92 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 2.47% to 15,180.43 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.08% to 35,897.64. Tesla Inc. closed $316.57 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS

