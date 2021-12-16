Who Is at Risk for Liver Cancer After Hepatitis C Treatment?

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) may coexist with lung cancer, but the impact on prognosis is uncertain. Moreover, it is unclear whether pharmacological treatment for COPD improves the patient's prognosis. We retrospectively investigated patients with advanced non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who had received chemotherapy at Kyoto University Hospital. Coexisting COPD was diagnosed by spirometry, and the association between pharmacological treatment for COPD and overall survival (OS) was assessed. Of the 550 patients who underwent chemotherapy for advanced NSCLC between 2007 and 2014, 347 patients who underwent spirometry were analyzed. Coexisting COPD was revealed in 103 patients (COPD group). The median OS was shorter in the COPD group than the non-COPD group (10.6 vs. 16.8Â months). Thirty-seven patients had received COPD treatment, and they had a significantly longer median OS than those without treatment (16.7 vs. 8.2Â months). Multivariate Cox regression analysis confirmed the positive prognostic impact of COPD treatment. Additional validation analysis revealed similar results in patients treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs). Coexisting COPD had a significant association with poor prognosis in advanced NSCLC patients if they did not have pharmacological treatment for COPD. Treatment for coexisting COPD has the potential to salvage the prognosis.

