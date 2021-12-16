Hazel Cills

A solo recording in name only, 1977’s Game, Dames and Guitar Thangs saw virtuoso Eddie Hazel recruiting the services of his former Parliament-Funkadelic bandmates in crafting this electrifying cult funk rock masterpiece. Hazel, a musical wunderkind from Plainfield, New Jersey, was recruited into Funkadelic at age 17 by legendary maestro George Clinton, appearing as a member on the group’s first three releases. His input on 1971’s sludge funk masterpiece Maggot Brain—most notably his wailing 10+ minute guitar solo on the album’s title track—helped to cement Funkadelic’s third album and magnum opus as an unrivaled classic, easily one of the greatest albums ever recorded. His presence in the band, however, became increasingly sporadic after his official departure following Maggot Brain’s release, as he spent the subsequent decades plagued by addiction and legal troubles. Despite the personal strife, Hazel reemerged on occasion to contribute to various Funkadelic releases, co-writing their 1974-released milestone Standing on the Verge of Getting It On, but crediting his mother in the album’s liner notes rather than himself.

MUSIC ・ 9 HOURS AGO