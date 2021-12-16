ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Autosport 2021 Top 50: #22 Kevin Estre

By Gary Watkins
Autosport Online
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Frenchman was in superlative form for Porsche as he and new team-mate Neel Jani narrowly – and controversially – missed out on the GTE Pro WEC crown. They won half the races and might have won two more to put the title out of Ferrari’s...

www.autosport.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Racing World Reacts To Danica Patrick’s Honest Admission

The sports world was enamored by the controversial finish to the final race of the Formula One season on Sunday. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen edged out Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton in controversial fashion on Sunday morning. Mercedes filed some protests, hoping for the racing federation to overturn the result, but it didn’t happen.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Bernie Ecclestone tells Lewis Hamilton he ‘shouldn’t be complaining’ over F1 title result

Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed claims that Lewis Hamilton unfairly lost out on the Formula One world title to Max Verstappen as “utter nonsense”. Hamilton was denied a record-breaking eighth championship on the last lap of the season as Verstappen prevailed in the dramatic title shootout at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. But the result of the race was highly controversial after Verstappen benefitted from a late safety car and was allowed to line up behind Hamilton on a fresh set of soft tyres, where he was able to execute the crucial final-lap overtake. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff led furious...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Max Verstappen: I don’t care if they try to take my F1 world title away from me

Max Verstappen has stressed that he feels like the Formula One world champion and it “doesn’t matter what they try to do”.Sunday’s season-ending race in Abu Dhabi saw Red Bull’s Verstappen claim victory and the title after the deployment of a late safety car led to the Dutchman being placed right behind Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton who he then overtook on the final lap.Mercedes had an immediate double appeal dismissed by the stewards, then lodged an intention to appeal against that decision – they must decide whether to follow up on that by Thursday evening.Thanks for stopping by...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

IndyCar: Jimmie Johnson ‘announcement’ confirms rumors

After several months’ worth of rumors, Jimmie Johnson has confirmed his updated plans with Chip Ganassi Racing for the 2022 IndyCar season. Jimmie Johnson made the switch from NASCAR to IndyCar after the 2020 season, his 19th and final season as the full-time driver of the #48 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports in the NASCAR Cup Series.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frenchman#Gte
The Independent

Sir Lewis Hamilton knighted days after title heartache

Sir Lewis Hamilton has been knighted in recognition of a glittering career in Formula One just days after he controversially lost out on a record eighth title.Hamilton was dubbed a knight by the Prince of Wales during a Windsor Castle investiture ceremony on Wednesday, but he declined to speak to reporters afterwards.He was joined by his mother Carmen Lockhart and was all smiles as they posed for pictures in the castle’s quadrangle.When congratulated on his award, Hamilton said: “Thank-you.”The 36-year-old is the fourth F1 driver to be knighted, following in the footsteps of Sir Jack Brabham, Sir Stirling Moss and...
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Video: New footage shows Vettel consoling Hamilton after defeat

Aston Martin have shared video footage of Lewis Hamilton being consoled by several drivers in the immediate aftermath of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Having lost the title fight during the final lap as Max Verstappen overtook him after the Safety Car restart, it was a particularly tough way to lose the battle after leading the race up until that point.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Ferrari
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Danica Patrick Shares Honest Feelings On Formula 1 Finish

Danica Patrick isn’t a fan of how this past Sunday’s Formula One season finished. Max Verstappen overtook Lewis Hamilton on the final lap to win his first championship but that caused a lot of controversy. Nicholas Latifi’s crash triggered a safety car period, which resulted in Verstappen starting...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Mercedes withdraw Abu Dhabi Grand Prix appeal

Mercedes have withdrawn their appeal against the outcome of Sunday’s title-deciding  Formula One grand prix in Abu Dhabi The team said they had made the decision following “constructive dialogue” with governing body FIA with regard to establishing clarity for future scenarios.Mercedes said in a statement: “The Mercedes-AMG Petronas team will actively work with this commission to build a better Formula 1 – for every team and every fan who loves this sport as much as we do.“We will hold the FIA accountable for this process and we hereby withdraw our appeal.”Team Statement - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix pic.twitter.com/tgrBjrNkcz— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS...
MOTORSPORTS
CarBuzz.com

Watch This Twin-Turbo Ferrari F12 Race Ken Block's Hoonicorn

Hoonicorn vs The World is back, and Ken Block's Hoonicorn Ford Mustang is more potent than ever thanks to a recent paddle-shift upgrade that helped this season's driver (Block's daughter, Lia) leave a 4,000-horsepower NHRA Corvette for dead. However, it's not unbeatable. The legendary Nissan GT-R known as Kimbo recently...
CARS
TODAY.com

NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson reveals he’ll race in Indy 500

Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson shifted gears last season, taking on Indy car racing for the first time on a limited schedule. Now he joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with an exciting announcement: He’s going to complete in the full IndyCar season, including the iconic Indianapolis 500. He also talks about the sleek design of his Indy car: “It never hurts to look cool.”Dec. 15, 2021.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Independent

When does 2022 F1 season start and what are the new rule changes?

The Formula 1 season may have just ended but fans are already clamouring for more action after the dramatic end which saw Max Verstappen take the crown.Lewis Hamilton headed into the final race on the same points as Verstappen and so the title was going to be handed to whoever finished higher. British driver Hamilton looked certain to take a record eighth world championship as he led the majority of the race in Abu Dhabi. However, a safety car was sent out after Nicholas Latifi crashed with less then 10 laps to go. Verstappen pitted with Hamilton remaining on...
MOTORSPORTS
Carscoops

Who’s Up For A Crazy Ferrari F1 Engine Swap?

Remember the Toyota 86 someone fitted with a Ferrari 458 engine a few years back, and how crazy it seemed at the time? Now just imagine how even crazier it would be with a genuine Ferrari Formula 1 engine. If that sounds like a challenge you’re itching to take up,...
CARS
The Independent

Mercedes boss hopes Lewis Hamilton will continue racing after Abu Dhabi agony

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff fears Lewis Hamilton will “never get over” the circumstances of his defeat in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, and admits he is yet to receive assurances that Hamilton will continue his quest for a record eighth Formula One title.Despite Mercedes’ decision to withdraw their final appeal against the outcome of the title-deciding grand prix, Wolff continued his stinging criticism of race officials, describing Hamilton as a “sitting duck” who was “robbed” of his historic crown.Mercedes said they had taken the decision following “constructive dialogue” with governing body FIA with regard to establishing clarity for future scenarios...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy