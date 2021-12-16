Autosport 2021 Top 50: #22 Kevin Estre

Max Verstappen has stressed that he feels like the Formula One world champion and it “doesn’t matter what they try to do”.Sunday’s season-ending race in Abu Dhabi saw Red Bull’s Verstappen claim victory and the title after the deployment of a late safety car led to the Dutchman being placed right behind Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton who he then overtook on the final lap.Mercedes had an immediate double appeal dismissed by the stewards, then lodged an intention to appeal against that decision – they must decide whether to follow up on that by Thursday evening.Thanks for stopping by...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO