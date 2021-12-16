Tim Tector to lead Ireland in U-19 World Cup

Australia's stand-in captain Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat in the second day-night Ashes Test against England on Thursday, with the visitors including fast bowling veterans Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad Pat Cummins should have been captaining Australia in Adelaide but was ruled out just hours before the start for being in close contact with a positive Covid-19 case. Anderson and Broad, who have 1,156 Test wickets between them, were controversially left out of England's heavy nine-wicket defeat in the first Test at Brisbane. But they return to spearhead the attack alongside Chris Woakes and Ollie Robinson. Mark Wood had already been omitted from their matchday 12 and spinner Jack Leach was also dropped.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO