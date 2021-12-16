ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tim Tector to lead Ireland in U-19 World Cup

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDublin [Ireland], December 16 (ANI): A 15-player Ireland Men's squad has been named for the upcoming ICC Under-19 World Cup to be held in the Caribbean in January next year. Tim Tector will once more captain the side - he is the third Tector brother to captain his country at this...

