NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest research report on the Ready To Cook Market In India offers a comprehensive analysis on new product launches, the latest trends, drivers, and challenges. The ready-to-cook market share growth in India by the offline segment for revenue generation. The wide prevalence of organized retail is increasing the sales of ready-to-cook food products. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are preferred by consumers due to the availability of products of all categories under a single roof, which is not possible in small shops. The increasing disposable incomes and rapid urbanization are shifting consumers' buying preferences from neighborhood convenience stores to supermarkets and hypermarkets.

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO