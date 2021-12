After months of dithering and legal wrangling, the Jan. 6 committee finally came up with some new material: texts from former President Donald Trump's final chief of staff, Mark Meadows. For hours, as a violent mob stormed the Capitol, Fox News hosts, various Republican members of Congress, Trump's own administration officials, and even Donald Trump, Jr. texted Meadows begging him to get the then-president to call off his goons. As Chris Hayes notes at MSNBC, it demonstrates that everyone knew Trump was behind the putsch — he had whipped up the mob, and he was the only one they'd heed.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO