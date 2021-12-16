Novartis Jumps on Plan For Up To $15-Billion Buyback

Mattress company Tempur Sealy International Inc. said Monday it has increased its share buyback authorization to $1.5 billion. The company bought back about 20 million of its shares in the 12 months to Sept. 30 at a cost of about $700 million. The latest sum is equal to about 15% of the company's current market capitalization. "We expect to execute on this authorization while maintaining a leverage ratio below the mid-point of our long-term target range of 2 to 3 times adjusted EBITDA," CEO Scott Thompson said in a statement. Shares were not active premarket but have gained 50% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 25%.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO