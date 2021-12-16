ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Music Producer, 8 Others Killed in Dominican Plane Crash

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - A small plane attempting to land minutes after beginning a flight to Florida crashed in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, killing all nine people aboard, including Puerto Rican music producer Jose Angel Hernandez, the aircraft's operating company reported. Helidosa...

Bossip

9 Dead In Private Jet Crash Including Latin Music Producer Flow La Movie, His Longtime Love And Their 4-Year-Old Son

This is so unbelievably sad. In a heartbreaking tragedy eerily similar to the devastating helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven others, nine people died Wednesday when a Florida-bound private jet crashed near an airport in the Dominican Republic. Among the victims of the crash were music producer Flow La Movie, his long-time partner Debbie Von Marie Jiménez Garcia, and their 4-year-old son Jayden Hernandez.
ACCIDENTS
ETOnline.com

Flow La Movie, Puerto Rican Producer, Dead at 38 After Plane Crash

Flow La Movie, the popular Puerto Rican producer, died in a plane crash. He was 38. Flow, whose real name was José Angel Hernandez, along with eight others, died when their private plane crashed near Las Américas International Airport in the Dominican Republic, Helidosa Aviation Group, the company that owned the jet, confirmed on Wednesday.
ACCIDENTS
enstarz.com

Flow La Movie, Whole Family Dead Following Horrifying Jet Crash [REPORT]

Producer Flow La Movie, who famously produced songs for A-list Latin artists, has died with his whole family in a tragic jet crash. Billboard and more news outlets confirmed the tragic passing of Flow La Movie, who died alongside six other passengers of the private plane that crashed on Wednesday. The music producer tragically succumbed with his partner, Debbie Von Marie Jimenez Garcia, and their 4-year-old son Jayden Hernandez.
ACCIDENTS
Flight Global.com

No survivors after GIV business jet crashes at Santo Domingo

None of the nine occupants on board a Gulfstream GIV survived after the business jet crashed at Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic. The aircraft, operated by Helidosa Aviation Group, had been bound for Miami with two crew members and seven passengers. It appears to have departed Santo Domingo’s La...
ACCIDENTS
stlouisnews.net

Private aircraft crashes in Dominican Republic, nine killed

Santo Domingo [Dominican Republic] December 16 (ANI): At least nine people were killed after a private aircraft crashed in the Dominican Republic's capital Santo Domingo while making an emergency landing on Thursday, a media report said. Helidosa Aviation Group, operator of the plane, in a statement, said that seven passengers...
ACCIDENTS
raventribune.com

Accident to music maker: Nine killed in private jet crash

A private jet is reportedly bringing music producer Angel Hernandez and his family from the Dominican Republic to Miami. Problems start 15 minutes after starting the engine. It was too late to make an emergency landing. Nine people have been killed in a plane crash in the Dominican Republic. Helitosa...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Miami

Nine Dead, Including Music Producer Flow La Movie, In Private Jet Crash Headed From Dominican Republic To Miami

SANTO DOMINGO (CBSMiami) — Seven passengers and two crew members were killed after a private aircraft crashed while making an emergency landing in Santo Domingo. The Gulfstream IV aircraft, which was operated by the Helidosa Aviation Group, was traveling from Las Americas Airport in the Dominican Republic’s capital Santo Domingo to Miami when it crashed while attempting to land minutes after beginning the flight to Florida, the aircraft’s operating company reported. All nine people on board were killed, including Puerto Rican music producer José Ángel Hernández, better known as Flow La Movie. Local media said Hernández’s partner and his son were among the dead, and that two of the dead were minors aged four and 13. The cause of the crash or the emergency landing is not yet known. The company has given no details on why the pilots aborted the flight or possible causes of the crash. The airport shut down operations after the accident, canceling hundreds of flights.
MIAMI, FL
NPR

Flow La Movie, reggaeton music producer, dies in Caribbean plane crash

The music producer known as Flow La Movie, who'd worked with major reggaeton artists such as Bad Bunny and Ozuna, was one of nine people who died in a plane crash in the Dominican Republic. He was 38. According to a statement from Helidosa Aviation Group, which operated the aircraft,...
ACCIDENTS
uticaphoenix.net

Music producer Flow La Movie among nine dead in Florida-bound

A small plane crashed in the Dominican Republic while trying to land soon after beginning a flight to Miami, according to the aircraft’s operator. According to early reports of the news, the producer/artist, born José Angel Hernandez, was one of the seven passengers in a private plane that crashed Wednesday (Dec. 15) near Las Américas International Airport in the Dominican Republic. Among the victims are also his partner Debbie Von Marie Jimenez Garcia and their children. The plane was headed to Florida.
ACCIDENTS
