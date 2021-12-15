ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Data Indicate Omicron is Milder, Better at Evading Vaccines

WTTW - Chicago PBS
WTTW - Chicago PBS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pfizer vaccine seems to offer less defense...

video.wttw.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

Fully Vaccinated Is About to Mean Something Else

For nearly a year now, the phrase fully vaccinated has carried a cachet that it never did before. Being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is a ticket for a slate of liberties—a pass to travel without testing and skip post-exposure quarantine, per the CDC, and in many parts of the country, a license to enter restaurants, gyms, and bars. For many employees, full vaccination is now a requirement to work; for many individuals, it’s a must for any socialization at all.
PHARMACEUTICALS
buzzfeednews.com

We Know A Lot More About Omicron Now. It’s Not Good News.

Go get a vaccine and a booster shot. Unless you want COVID. That’s the clear message sent by the Omicron coronavirus variant, uncovered only a month ago and now racing around the globe. On Nov. 26, the World Health Organization and US government both designated the Omicron the fifth...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fast Company

Omicron variant symptoms: Most common listed among vaccinated in study of large outbreak

Researchers have released new data from a large omicron outbreak in Norway that offers a window into how the variant behaves among highly vaccinated populations. The outbreak was attributed to a Christmas party and a pre-party in Oslo held on November 26. Here are some of the key findings, according to the research recently published in the open-access journal Eurosurveillance:
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
deseret.com

Scientists predict what happens next with the omicron variant

Multiple scientists and experts are weighing on what Americans should expect from the omicron variant of the coronavirus over the next few weeks. Dr. Stephen Goldstein, professor at the Eccles Institute of Human Genetics at the University of Utah, told Salon that cases will rise in the next few weeks to peak levels.
SCIENCE
MarketWatch

Early data indicates that boosters, at least for BioNTech and Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, further protect against omicron

The latest batch of preliminary data indicates that COVID-19 booster shots are what is needed to further protect against the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. A preprint, published Tuesday by researchers in South Africa, found that the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine could be 20% less effective against omicron than...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Sand Hills Express

Omicron can evade vaccines, but Pfizer says booster jabs do the trick

Johannesburg — South African scientists have released early data showing the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has a “robust ability” to evade the immunity offered by inoculation. But, as CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta reports, it’s not all bad news. Pfizer and BioNTech said on...
HEALTH
healthitanalytics.com

Data Analytics Indicates Vaccination Reduces the Risk of Long-COVID

Working collaboratively with Leavitt Partners’ COVID-19 Patient Recovery Alliance, the study findings indicated that:. Patients who received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine were ten times less likely to report two or more long-COVID symptoms than unvaccinated patients. Unvaccinated patients who received their first COVID-19 vaccine within...
PHARMACEUTICALS
WEKU

Omicron may be less severe in South Africa. That may not be the case for the U.S.

It's been about a month since scientists first detected the highly mutated coronavirus variant dubbed "omicron." Since then, scientists have come to learn that omicron spreads faster than the delta variant and is the quickest-spreading variant the world has yet faced. It also has a huge ability to bypass immune protection and cause breakthrough infections.
SCIENCE
Healthline

CDC Warns Omicron Wave Is Coming: When It Could Peak in U.S.

The Omicron variant currently accounts for 3 percent of coronavirus infections in the United States, which is up from 0.4 percent last week. The other 97 percent are caused by the Delta variant. Omicron has taken off in New York and New Jersey, where it now accounts for approximately 13...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

South Africa to give J&J vaccines to other African nations

South Africa will donate just over 2 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to other African countries to boost the continent’s COVID-19 vaccine drive, the government announced Friday.The doses, worth approximately $18 million, will be produced at the Aspen Pharmacare manufacturing facility in Gqeberha, formerly Port Elizabeth and be distributed to various African countries over the next year, according to a statement.“This donation embodies South Africa’s solidarity with our brothers and sisters on the continent with whom we are united in fighting an unprecedented threat to public health and economic prosperity," President Cyril Ramaphosa said in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

COVID Variants Like Omicron and Delta Aren’t the Only Reason NIH Scientists Urge Pursuit of Universal Coronavirus Vaccine

A growing body of scientific evidence, considered together with ecological reality, strongly suggest that novel coronaviruses will continue to infect bats and other animal reservoirs and potentially emerge to pose a pandemic threat to humans. To counter future coronavirus outbreaks, the global scientific and medical research community should focus a major effort now on three goals: characterize the range of coronavirus genetic diversity in multiple animal species; better understand coronavirus disease pathogenesis in laboratory animal models and people; and apply this knowledge to the development of long-lasting, broadly protective coronavirus vaccines. So argue physician-scientists Anthony S. Fauci, M.D., Jeffery K. Taubenberger, M.D., Ph.D., and David M. Morens, M.D., of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, in a new commentary in The New England Journal of Medicine.
SCIENCE
Axios

The UK's Omicron warning for America

Coronavirus cases are surging in London as the Omicron variant has officially replaced Delta — a sign of what's likely just around the corner for parts of the U.S. The bottom line: The ratio of deaths to cases will be lower than spring 2020, simply because so many Americans are either vaccinated or have already been infected. But it's still unclear if the variant itself is less severe, and how many people are vulnerable to it.
WORLD
WTTW - Chicago PBS

WTTW - Chicago PBS

Chicago, IL
5K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTTW is Chicago’s premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy