What to expect after Fed raises interest rates in 2022

WTTW - Chicago PBS
WTTW - Chicago PBS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal Reserve officials announced Wednesday they are prepared to fight inflation with as many as...

video.wttw.com

Reuters

Dollar jumps as Omicron spreads amid rate-hike talk

NEW YORK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Friday as traders retreated from riskier currencies amid talk of interest rate hikes by central bankers and concerns about the spread of Omicron cases. The dollar index against major currencies rose 0.7%, recouping all of the value it had lost...
MarketWatch

Dow logs worst day in December so far and Nasdaq is half way to correction as stocks lurch lower to conclude ugly Fed week

U.S. stocks closed solidly lower Friday and the Dow booked the worst decline of the month so far, as investors assessed the economic impact of the spread of the coronavirus omicron variant and the most recent moves by central banks around the globe. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down by about 531 points, or 1.5%, to reach 35,366, marking the worst daily drop since Nov. 30, FactSet data show. The S&P 500 index closed down 48 points, or 1%, to reach 4,620, to mark the steepest daily decline since Dec. 1, while the Nasdaq Composite Index ...
Reuters

U.S. watchdogs send all-caps text to Wall Street

WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - U.S. watchdogs are having a priority chat with Wall Street. JPMorgan (JPM.N) is paying $200 million to settle charges its brokerage arm failed to maintain records of private messages sent by employees via text, WhatsApp and such. The unusually large penalty should spur financial firms to increase monitoring of personal communications, which have become harder to track with many employees working remotely.
Federal Reserve
dallassun.com

U.S. markets slide on Fed rate hikes

The Fed's plan to raise interest rates three times next year was fully in line with the market's expectations, Desmond Lachman, resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and a former official at the International Monetary Fund, told Xinhua. However, he wondered whether the move would be enough to control...
MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
