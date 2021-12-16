ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norway hikes interest rates, with more expected

Cover picture for the articleOSLO (Reuters) – Norway’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate on Thursday as widely expected, and said more hikes were likely next year although that would depend on the impact of a surge in coronavirus infections and the emergence of the Omicron variant. Norges Bank’s monetary...

Argentina’s economy rebounds strongly in third quarter

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentina’s economy expanded 11.9% on a year-on-year basis in the third quarter of 2021, the country’s statistics agency said on Thursday, in line with expectations of a sharp rebound from the 10.2% contraction in the same period last year. The South American grains-producing...
Bundesbank forecasts growth blip, inflation above ECB target for years

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Supply chain bottlenecks and new restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic will stall growth in Germany around the turn of the year, delaying the recovery of Europe’s biggest economy, the Bundesbank said on Friday. Struggling with supply shortages, Germany’s vast industrial sector has been unable...
Barbara Lewis
S.Korea’s fin min to prepare $3.6 billion COVID-19 stimulus package

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s finance minister said on Friday the government will prepare a new 4.3 trillion won ($3.6 billion) stimulus package to help support small-sized and self-employed businesses hurt by the reimposition of tougher COVID-19 curbs. Of the total package, some 3.2 trillion won would be...
Lira plunges as Turkey cuts interest rate again

The Turkish lira on Thursday hit fresh lows after the central bank fired the latest salvo in President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's "economic war of independence" by cutting interest rates for the fourth successive month. The reduction of the main rate to 14 from 15 percent comes in the face of an annual inflation rate that has surged past 20 percent and is expected to climb even higher over the next few weeks. The lira was trading down more than five percent after the announcement. "The accompanying statement suggests that the easing cycle will be on pause early next year but, even so, the lira will remain under pressure and capital controls are likely," the Capital Economics consultancy said in a research note.
UK raises interest rates as central banks focus on inflation

LONDON — (AP) — The United Kingdom's central bank on Thursday became the first in a major advanced economy to raise interest rates since the coronavirus pandemic began, as banks controlling monetary policy around the globe shift their focus from stimulating the economy to combating soaring consumer prices that arrived during the recovery.
Euro zone inflation confirmed at record high in November

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation surged to its highest rate on record in November, the European Union’s statistics office Eurostat confirmed on Friday, with more than half of the increase due to a spike in energy prices. Eurostat said inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose...
Bitcoin Trades Stable As Bank Of England Raises Rates

The Bank of England has become the world’s first major central bank to raise interest rates since last year when the pandemic pushed all large economies to employ accommodative monetary policies. Bitcoin is trading stable around $48,000 at press time, having scored a minor 1.80% correction so far on...
Stocks slide as central banks' hawkish tilt unnerves markets

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Stocks fell on Friday as traders wrestled with this week's surprisingly hawkish turn from major central banks in the fight against inflation, and as rising Omicron cases spark worries about the hit to the global economy. European stocks dropped, Asian shares closed near the year's...
ECB's Villeroy: We are "probably" close to inflation peak

PARIS (Reuters) - ECB policymaker and French central bank head Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday that inflation was “probably” close its peak in the Euro zone. “We are converging towards our goal of 2% inflation in 2023 and 2024,” he said. The ECB raised its...
Bank of England hikes rates, surprising markets

The Bank of England confounds expectations with an 8-1 decision to raise the benchmark interest rate to 0.25% from 0.1%. Bond purchases remain steady. The market had priced in a 40% chance of a hike, but skepticism grew as the Omicron variant spread further across the U.K. The pound (NYSEARCA:FXB)...
Inflation risk? Omicron slowdown? BoE rate move in the balance

LONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England will say on Thursday whether it has delayed its first interest rate hike since the COVID-19 pandemic again, this time because of the fast-spreading Omicron variant, or is taking action to see off a surge in inflation. Investors had been largely betting...
ECB plots stimulus exit as inflation looms

European Central Bank policymakers will gather on Thursday for a crunch meeting, as soaring inflation heaps pressure on the bank to wind down its stimulus just as a new coronavirus variant threatens to derail the recovery. Policymakers at the central bank also indicated that they expected the Fed could raise its interest rates up to three times in 2022.
Bank of England hikes interest rates to tackle rising prices

The Bank of England is hiking interest rates in an effort to fight surging prices even as the Omicron variant engulfs the United Kingdom and threatens to put the economy into reverse. The central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee said Thursday that it would raise interest rates from the record low...
