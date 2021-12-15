ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melting of Thwaites Glacier could rewrite global coastline

WTTW - Chicago PBS
WTTW - Chicago PBS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA warming atmosphere is creating concern in the Arctic Circle and on the continent of...

scitechdaily.com

Strange Things Happening in Earth’s Atmosphere: NASA Launches Rocket To Investigate Mysterious Area Above the North Pole

Strange things happen in Earth’s atmosphere at high latitudes. Around local noon, when the Sun is at its highest point, a funnel-shaped gap in our planet’s magnetic field passes overhead. Earth’s magnetic field shields us from the solar wind, the stream of charged particles spewing off the Sun. The gap in that field, called the polar cusp, allows the solar wind a direct line of access to Earth’s atmosphere.
natureworldnews.com

Incredible! Scientists Discovered Mammoth Tusk at the Bottom of the Sea

Scientists were surprised to discover the remains of a mammoth bottom of the ocean since mammoths are considered to be ancient terrestrial animals. Scientists from the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) named Steven Haddock and Pilot Randy Prickett found a tusk of the Columbian mammoth 185 miles offshore and 10,000 feet underground. In July 2021, they returned to the ocean in order to get a full sample of the tusk after collecting a small piece.
scitechdaily.com

Winter Is Coming Paradox: Researchers Uncover the Surprising Cause of the Little Ice Age

Cold era, lasting from early 15th to mid-19th centuries, triggered by unusually warm conditions. New research from the University of Massachusetts Amherst provides a novel answer to one of the persistent questions in historical climatology, environmental history, and the earth sciences: what caused the Little Ice Age? The answer, we now know, is a paradox: warming.
AFP

Melting Arctic ice draws killer whales further north

In the pale winter darkness of northern Norway, a huge flock of seagulls circles above an Arctic fjord, signifying the presence of a group of unusual predators in the water below. When AFP visited the vast Skjervoy fjord in the Arctic Ocean, 70 to 80 killer whales could be seen gathering in family clans of about 10, including calves under a year old.
Phys.org

Humans reached remote North Atlantic islands centuries earlier than thought

New evidence from the bottom of a lake in the remote North Atlantic Faroe Islands indicates that an unknown band of humans settled there around 500 AD—some 350 years before the Vikings, who up until recently have been thought to have been the first human inhabitants. The settlers may have been Celts who crossed rough, unexplored seas from what are now Scotland or Ireland. The findings appear today in the journal Communications Earth & Environment.
Northwestern University

New glacier records show westerly winds accelerate ice melt, massive sea level rise

Veteran climate scientist George Denton calls Pine Island Bay the “weak underbelly” of the western Antarctic ice sheet. Increased melting at the bases of Pine Island and Thwaites glaciers into this bay makes them susceptible to collapse in coming decades, which would raise global sea levels by 11.5 feet (3.5 meters) and flood most major coastal cities and islands.
UPI News

Melting glaciers may create new Pacific salmon habitat, study finds

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Melting glaciers may produce thousands of miles of new Pacific salmon habitat, a study published Tuesday by Nature Communications found. As glaciers in the mountains of western North America melt, or retreat, they could produce around 4,000 miles of new Pacific salmon habitat by the year 2100, the data showed.
natureworldnews.com

‘Doomsday Glacier’ Almost Size of Florida Could Meet its End in 3 Years Due to Global Warming

Time is running out for one of Antarctica's largest glacial ices, and its rapid deterioration might result in the glacier shelf's total meltdown in a span of a few years. Thwaites's glacier in western Antarctica is the world's broadest ice sheet, encompassing roughly 80 miles and prolonging to a depth of at least 2,600 to 3,900 feet at its earthing connection; the point at which the glacier shifts from a ground arctic ice to a dangling ice shelf in the Amundsen Sea.
Phys.org

The threat from Thwaites: The retreat of Antarctica's riskiest glacier

Antarctica's Thwaites Glacier is retreating rapidly as a warming ocean slowly erases its ice from below, leading to a faster flow, more fracturing and a threat of collapse, according to an international team of scientists. The glacier currently contributes four percent of annual global sea level rise. If it does collapse, global sea levels would rise by several feet—putting millions of people living in coastal locations in danger from extreme flooding.
International Atomic Energy Agency

IAEA Supports Study of Bolivian Wetland Water Reserves as Glaciers Melt

This week, the IAEA, in cooperation with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), delivered equipment to Bolivia to help local scientists study how high-altitude wetlands can buffer water as glaciers disappear. The Cosmic Ray Neutron Sensor (CRNS), which measures area-wide soil moisture, was installed at around 4,500 meters altitude, close to the eternal snow of the 6,088 meters high Huayna Potosi mountain in the Cordillera Real. The device will help scientists, who were trained on its use, to predict the extent and likelihood of droughts, and in turn support decision makers to develop climate-change adaptation strategies for mountain ecosystems.
107.5 Zoo FM

Melting Glaciers Could Cause More Salmon

The news about glaciers is usually centers around with how fast they're melting. This story warms up to that topic, but in a different way. A study by Canada's Simon Fraser University has suggested that some melting ice fields will create new areas that the Pacific Salmon should thrive in.
ecomagazine.com

Autosub to Travel under Antarctica’s Melting Thwaites Glacier

Engineers from the National Oceanography Centre (NOC) have headed out to the Thwaites Glacier in Antarctica with renowned autonomous underwater vehicle, Boaty McBoatface, to help understand what is causing ice loss from the glacier and better predict how its deterioration could contribute to sea level rise. The NOC is providing...
WTTW - Chicago PBS

WTTW - Chicago PBS

