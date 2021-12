The weekly number of new cases of Covid-19 reported in the UK has climbed to its highest level since January.A total of 336,893 new cases have been reported in the past seven days – including 45,691 on Tuesday, Government figures show.This is the highest number for a seven-day period since the week to January 16, when 339,956 were reported, according to analysis by the PA news agency.The average number of reported cases has increased in recent days, though it is too soon to link this directly with the spread of the Omicron variant of the virus.Case numbers in the UK...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO