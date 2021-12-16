ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Premier League schedule upended by COVID postponements

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 5 days ago

The Premier League schedule was upended Thursday as coronavirus outbreaks at clubs...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Related
The Independent

Wolves vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today

The game Chelsea did not want ended in a scoreline they did not like. A club who had called for a postponement must wish the Premier League did not prove obdurate opponents even before Wolves then did likewise. For the fourth time in six league matches, Chelsea dropped points. Their fans chorused about being champions of Europe, but it is a run of results that renders it less likely they will become champions of England.As Thomas Tuchel’s depleted group mustered a first clean sheet in seven attempts, the issues instead came at the other end. Chelsea were toothless and goalless....
PREMIER LEAGUE
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

NHL shuts down Wednesday through Saturday; 5 games postponed

The NHL is beginning a leaguewide shutdown Wednesday amid a rise in positive COVID-19 test results among players, and with 10 of the league's 32 teams' schedules already paused and their facilities closed. The league announced Monday night that it will open its annual holiday break two days earlier than...
NHL
The Independent

Virus-hit EPL will play on; 16% of players unvaccinated

Premier League clubs decided against pausing the season on Monday despite 10 fixtures being postponed in the previous week due to the most widespread coronavirus outbreaks to date across squads.While more than 90% of players in the Italian and Spanish leagues have been fully vaccinated, the Premier League disclosed that only 77% of its players had received two doses. In its first update on vaccine take-up in two months, the league also said 16% of players had not received even a single dose. Coronavirus cases across players and staff hit another high in the last week, more than doubling...
PREMIER LEAGUE
theathletic.com

Liverpool without Thiago and Henderson for Tottenham game

Liverpool face Tottenham without their first-choice midfield trio after Thiago recorded a positive COVID-19 test and Jordan Henderson was ruled out because of illness. Earlier this week, Fabinho was one of three Liverpool players, along with Virgil van Dijk and Curtis Jones, to test positive for COVID-19 before their win against Newcastle United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

No. 20 Kentucky-Louisville men's game postponed by COVID

Kentucky and Texas have had their schedules altered by COVID-19 issues just as both teams also rose in the rankings. This week's men's basketball showdown between the No. 20 Wildcats and archrival Louisville in Lexington was postponed because of multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Cardinals' program.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Chelsea boss says game going ahead put players’ health and safety at ‘huge risk’

Thomas Tuchel has criticised the Premier League for putting Chelsea at “huge risk” by forcing the coronavirus-hit Blues to play Sunday’s top-flight clash at Wolves.Chelsea were missing seven players through positive Covid-19 tests and opted not to risk Jorginho at Molineux after inconclusive results for the Italy midfielder.The Blues saw their request for a postponement rejected, and could only field 14 outfield players in their match squad with N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Trevoh Chalobah also struggling for match fitness.Six of the weekend’s top-flight fixtures had already been called off following Covid outbreaks at various clubs but the Blues’ game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Olympic champion Shiffrin dominates GS, regains overall lead

COURCHEVEL, France (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin dominated the first of two midweek women’s World Cup giant slaloms with three of the American’s main rivals sitting out Tuesday's race after positive COVID-19 tests. Building on a big lead from the first run, the Olympic champion finished the race...
SPORTS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Athletes Unlimited softball signs players to 2-year deals

Rachel Garcia and Aleshia Ocasio are among 15 players who have signed two-year contracts for Athletes Unlimited softball — the first such deals the league has offered as it moves into its third year. Athletes Unlimited also has added a softball tournament right after the Women's College World Series....
SPORTS
The Independent

Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders warns quality of football will suffer if schedule continues

Liverpool’s assistant manager Pep Lijnders believes it is “absurd” to press ahead with the current festive programme, with Covid now putting extra stress on remaining fit players.On Monday Premier League clubs decided against any suspension of the season or even calling off fixtures planned between December 28 and 30 – as urged by Jurgen Klopp – to provide a much-needed break for squads being stretched by positive tests and isolation protocols.Lijnders warned there will be a inevitable drop in quality, as the lack of rotation opportunities because of the number of unavailable players – Liverpool currently have Virgil Van Dijk,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AllRaptors

Raptors Departing for Chicago with 7 Players in COVID Protocols

Apparently, the show must go on. Despite having seven players in COVID-19 protocols, the Toronto Raptors are taking off for Chicago ahead of Wednesday night's 8 p.m. ET tipoff against the Bulls. It almost seems unfathomable with the number of missing players Toronto is dealing with. Fred VanVleet, Scottie Barnes,...
NBA

