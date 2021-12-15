ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Wrap: Senate approves $770B defense spending bill

WTTW - Chicago PBS
WTTW - Chicago PBS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn our news wrap Wednesday, the U.S. Senate gave final approval to the National Defense...

video.wttw.com

kyma.com

Arizona Senators welcome the passing of the Annual Defense Bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - The Senate has passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which was supported by Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) and Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ). “As a Navy combat veteran, I know how important it is to not only invest in strengthening our national security but to...
ARIZONA STATE
Keene Sentinel

Senate clears compromise defense policy bill

WASHINGTON — The Senate easily passed the annual defense policy bill on Wednesday, authorizing $768 billion in defense spending for fiscal 2022. The final tally for the fiscal 2022 National Defense Authorization Act was 88-11. Seven Democrats from the party’s progressive wing as well as Vermont independent Bernie Sanders voted no. Three Republicans also opposed the measure: Mike Braun of Indiana, Mike Lee of Utah and Rand Paul of Kentucky.
CONGRESS & COURTS
UPI News

Senate passes $768B defense authorization bill

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The Senate passed a $768 billion defense policy bill on a rare bipartisan basis Wednesday, sending the bill to President Joe Biden with $25 billion more than he requested. The bill, which has been routinely passed for 60 years, originally ran into a stumbling block when...
CONGRESS & COURTS
wfxrtv.com

Sens. Kaine, Warner share statements after Senate approves sweeping defense bill

(The Hill/WFXR) — The Senate on Wednesday passed a sweeping defense policy bill on an 89-10 vote, ending a weeks-long standoff that had stalled work on the legislation. The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which sets spending top-lines and policy for the Pentagon, passed the House last week and now goes to President Joe Biden’s desk, where he’s expected to sign it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wnns.com

183d Wing Project Included In Defense Spending Bill

A massive defense spending bill moving through Congress includes $10 million for major upgrades at Springfield’s Air National Guard base. The version of the National Defense Authorization Act that passed the House this week contains funding to build a base civil engineer complex for the 183rd Wing. The Springfield-based unit handles aircraft maintenance for military planes, and officials say the civil engineer complex will improve training and enhance the productivity of the maintenance mission.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
arcamax.com

Compromise defense bill unveiled with big increase in authorized spending

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate Armed Services committees released a compromise version of the annual defense policy bill Tuesday that would authorize $768.1 billion in defense spending. After the Senate was unable to pass its own version of the fiscal 2022 National Defense Authorization Act last week, lawmakers scrambled...
CONGRESS & COURTS
UPI News

Democrats negotiating with Senate parliamentarian on spending bill

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Senate Democrats pushing President Joe Biden's nearly $2 trillion spending bill began negotiations with Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough on what can be considered under budget reconciliation. In an effort to escape a Republican filibuster over the massive social spending and climate bill, Democrats must convince MacDonoough that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KRQE News 13

Senate Finance Committee approves nearly $480M in federal stimulus funds spending

Senate Finance Committee approves nearly $480M in federal stimulus funds spending. Senate Finance Committee approves nearly $480M in federal stimulus funds spending. Judge OKs regulators' subpoena for 'Rust' assistant director. Santa's Workshop Craft Fair takes over FatPipe in Rio Rancho. Annual Angel Tree lighting remembers local children who have died...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
MSNBC

Liz Cheney's roadmap for a Trump indictment tied to Jan. 6

On Jan. 6, Congress met to conduct an official proceeding: the counting of the Electoral College votes to certify Joe Biden’s win. But that proceeding was interrupted, as the whole world knows, by a mob of insurrectionists. As the House select committee investigation into the Capitol riot progresses, a vivid picture is emerging. It suggests many individuals, up to and including former President Donald Trump, worked hard to obstruct that official congressional proceeding. And I believe, as do other legal experts, that doing so constitutes a federal felony.
POTUS
