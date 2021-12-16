Parts of the Midwest ravaged by tornadoes and high winds

Although damage surveys are still ongoing, two tornado tracks in Tennessee and Kentucky have already beaten the December record with 40 twisters confirmed so far. The National Weather Service (NWS) has given the large tornado that ripped through western Kentucky on Dec. 10 a preliminary damage rating of EF4, with a path length of 163.5 miles and estimated peak winds reaching 190 mph. The tornado's track qualifies it for the top 10 longest tornadoes, according to NOAA Storm Prediction Center data since 1950. It is also the longest tornado on record for the month of December.

