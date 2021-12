It’s been a hard year for a lot of the biotech industry, with many hedge funds ending the year with significant losses, but there have been a number of shining stars that are expected to continue to offer investors great performance opportunities. The Wall Street Journal reports that investors who focused on COVID-19 stocks, short selling, and mergers within the industry have reaped excellent returns, and all of those are investing trends that are expected to continue to be profitable for 2022.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 1 DAY AGO