On Thursday, conflicting reports emerged in Russia on the state of crypto regulatory affairs. First, a report by Reuters indicated that the Central Bank of Russia is seeking a ban on cryptocurrencies, citing risks to financial stability and the exploding volume of transactions. If enacted, the move would align with remarks made by Russian President Vladimir Putin last month, who stated that cryptocurrencies "bear high risks" at an investment forum in Moscow. The nation's central bank is currently preparing an advisory report on the issue.

MARKETS ・ 18 HOURS AGO