Premier League schedule upended by COVID postponements

One of those matches that was bursting at the seams, but where everyone felt they could have had a bit more.It was also one of the games of the season, that may go some way to deciding the season. There is now the daylight of three points between Liverpool and Manchester City, although there was very little clarity to the decisions that dictated this pulsating 2-2 draw between Jurgen Klopp’s team and Tottenham Hotspur.That will give rise to more rounds of debate over who exactly benefits from what, although that no longer just applies to arguments about circuit-breakers or Covid-enforced...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO