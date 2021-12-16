Sebastián Álvarez's daredevil wingsuit jump into a volcano

These pointed rocks, also known as the Gardner Pinnacles, are all that’s visible of what many experts now consider the world’s largest volcano. (Credit: Noaa) This article appeared in the January/February 2022 issue of Discover magazine as "The Tip of the Volcano." Become a subscriber for unlimited access to our archive.
Jumping into an active volcano while wearing a wingsuit is just one way to spend the festive season, in news you may have missed this week. Also included in this roundup - Santas going back to school, and the young elephant in Thailand that might just be an early Christmas miracle.
From skinwalkers to La Llorona to the Lost Dutchman’s Gold Mine, we have our fair share of urban legends in Arizona. One of them is the Mogollon Monster: an ape-like creature that allegedly stalks the dense forest landscape of the Mogollon Rim. Have you ever heard the story? If not, you’re in for a spine-chilling read!
SUPERSTAR music producer Flow La Movie tragically passed away after his flight went down. His private plane crashed after attempting to make an emergency landing on December 15, 2021. Who is Flow La Movie's partner, Debbie Jimenez?. Following reports after the perilous plane crash, media outlets confirmed a total of...
An Israeli hiker fell from a glacier in southern Argentina and lay injured and freezing, almost certain he was going to die. So he began to record his thoughts. In Hebrew, Eitan Shaked, who was hiking alone when he fell, admitted to making a mistake, said that he was in pain and that he was trying to be positive and hope for rescue. Then in English, he addresses those who might find his frozen body and his cellphone.
New Mexico earns its "Land of Enchantment" nickname with unsurpassed vistas, history-soaked towns and multi-faceted culture. Often underestimated, the state rewards travelers with family-friendly getaways and bucket-list-worthy adventures around every turn. The most famous area is northern New Mexico, with Santa Fe's desertscapes and storied buildings as its centerpiece. However,...
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Eva Longoria will host a new food and travel series for CNN+. The streaming service said Wednesday that Longoria, 46, will star in Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico. Searching for Mexico hails from RAW, the same film and television company that produced Stanley Tucci: Searching for...
The Spanish charter airline Iberojet has announced it will launch a route between Madrid and Los Cabos in Mexico, using an Airbus A350-900 aircraft. This will be the first time Los Cabos International Airport (SJD) receives the latest Airbus widebody. It will be one of the few airports in the whole country to have A350 flights.
On a recent hiking adventure, one Israeli hiker found himself stuck on a glacier in southern Argentina. He ended up recording a video of himself for rescuers to send to his mother. I know if I was on that glacier, I’d think “this was not part of my plan.”...
It gives time to worry if you’ve been naughty or nice enough through the year to be rewarded with presents on Christmas instead of a lump of coal or no gifts at all. Kids in years past were happy to receive a brown paper sack filled with an apple, orange, peppermint candy and nuts from grandparents or the church. To them, it was an awesome gift to have fruit so far out of season.
Comments / 0