Coworking offices hope for COVID-19 rebound

It has been more than 18 months since the Netherlands went into an intelligent lockdown for the first time. Recently, however, we have seen that more people have started working in the office again. The question is from organizations and our offices are ready to make a new transition possible. Organizations must ensure that any future policies do not meet the needs of the people in the workplace, but also the experience of the employees. Please also read: Value of the office 2.0.

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO